Cardale Jones signs with CFL’s Edmonton Elks, replaces J.T. Barrett

By Justin Holbrock
 3 days ago

EDMONTON, Canada (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, replacing his former Buckeye teammate J.T. Barrett.

Barrett was moved to the retirement list after suffering an injury in March.

Jones recently helped launch the Foundation , a nonprofit organization made possible by name, image and likeness set up to pay Ohio State football and basketball players in exchange for working with local charities.

Ryan Day: RB Marcus Crowley will medically retire, LB Mitchell Melton tore ACL

Jones helped OSU win the 2014 national championship after Barrett suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Michigan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

