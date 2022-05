COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage impacted more than 1,400 customers in the downtown Colorado Springs area Monday. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage was first reported at 4:08 p.m. The outage impacted traffic lights along Cascade Ave., Nevada Ave., and Weber St., as well as the area from Mill St. to Boulder St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO