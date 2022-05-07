ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

By Danielle Directo-Meston
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.

Created by Antonio Campos, the limited TV series spans eight episodes and also stars Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche as French documentary editor Sophie Brunet, Sophie Turner and Odessa Young as adopted daughters Margaret and Martha Ratliff, Patrick Schwarzenegger as son Todd Peterson, Parker Posey as Durham County prosecutor Freda Black and Michael Stuhlbarg as defense attorney David Rudolf.

Keep reading to find out where to watch The Staircase and the original documentary that inspired the new show.

How to Watch The Staircase Online

The true crime series The Staircase is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max , which costs $10 per month (or $100 annually) for the ad-supported plan or $15 monthly (or $150 per year) for the ad-free package. Both options offer access to hundreds of TV shows and movies in HD, including The Batman , a handful of 2022 Oscar-winning films such as King Richard and West Side Story , HBO originals like Winning Time and Euphoria , and content from Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli and more. However, only the ad-free package lets you download content, see select movies in 4K and watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical release.

While the streamer doesn’t offer a trial period, you can watch The Staircase for free when you sign up for a new subscription to Hulu , which comes with the first month free. After that, plans cost $7 for the ad-supported option or $13 for the ad-free package, plus the $15 monthly add-on fee for HBO Max.

How to Watch the Original Staircase Documentary Online

The HBO Max miniseries is based on Oscar-winning French filmmakers Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and Denis Poncet’s documentary series Soupçons (which translates to “Suspicions”), which was first released in eight episodes. The duo (who are portrayed by Vincent Verignon and Frank Feys in the new show) debuted eight more episodes chronicling more details and new theories on the case.

Now condensed into 13 parts, the entire original documentary is available to stream in the U.S. and the United Kingdom on Netflix , which costs $10 to $20 per month. You can also watch Discovery’s three-part series on Discovery+ or buy it on Vudu for $5.

If you’re located outside of the U.S. and U.K., The Staircase doc is also accessible on Amazon Prime Video .

RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
