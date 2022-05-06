Aquarids Meteor Shower

A cold front is moving into the area. Ahead of it showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, especially in the central and eastern counties. An isolated storm could reach severe limits producing hail and wind gusts around 60mph. Then, for the end of the week, we’re looking at the heat ramping up along with the humidity. A cooler air mass moves in after our second system moves through.
An active week is ahead. An upper-level ridge will build overhead, which will bring unseasonably warm and humid air by the end of the week. Today conditions become windy as an area of low pressure lifts north through the northern plains. We’re looking at southeasterly winds to gust around 50mph. For the latest weather alerts click this> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
Daytime heat and a frontal boundary have combined to spark scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in the U.P. Storms are capable of producing small hail, gusty winds and brief downpours. Isolated intense storms also possible to produce large hail, damaging gusts and a slight chance of a tornado. Storms are tracked to move northeast at 35-40 mph. Seek shelter if necessary. Download the free TV6 & FOX UP Weather App and stay tuned to TV6 for any severe weather updates.
Areas of fog will be around early in the morning. Otherwise, we’re looking at a dry day in the midst of this active week. Our next system is developing in Colorado. The warm front will move across the U.P. tomorrow and as it does so a strong southerly wind flow will develop. It will bring in more heat and humidity. We could end up with some record-breaking highs as temperatures will be at least 10-20° above average for the end of the week. Aside from this, the pattern will be unsettled. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will move in tonight through tomorrow. A few could reach severe limits with strong winds and small hail. This is mainly possible for the western U.P. because they’ll weaken as those storms move east.
Cloudy skies are above the region as the past week has been sunny. As we approach the work week some coastal counties could experience some windy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday. Throughout the week chances of rain will be off and on where places could experience isolated showers to the occasional thunderstorm.
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - High winds continue to sweep through Upper Michigan leaving many people without power. UPPCO, Marquette Board of Light and Power and We Energies are still reporting outages Tuesday evening. Stay up to date with UPPCO on its Twitter. Remember to stay away from downed power...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleanup continues from Monday’s high winds in Upper Michigan. Winds in excess of 30 miles per hour, at times reaching 60 miles per hour, knocked over power poles, starting small fires and long electric outages. As a result, trees and power lines are still down across Upper Michigan Tuesday.
Comments / 0