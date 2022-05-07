PG&E now accepting applications for college STEM education scholarships

The Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation Foundation is now accepting applications for the annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program and eligibility has been expanded this year to students who plan to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) anywhere in the United States, as well as California colleges and universities.

“The PG&E Corporation Foundation is proud to support local students as they follow their dreams of becoming our state’s future scientists, innovators and engineers who can help build our clean energy future,” said Carla Peterman, PG&E executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer and foundation board member. “We’re also excited to expand eligibility to students pursuing higher education at HBCUs. As a Howard University alumna, I’m grateful for my education that also reinforced my pride in my background and boosted my confidence to be my full, authentic self.”

According to a release issued by the utility, the Foundation will provide funding for a total of $250,000 to students pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) disciplines. The program will award 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 awards of $2,500 each.

“Better Together STEM Scholarships are designed to give the next generation of Californians an opportunity to learn and succeed in higher education and support students who have made an impact in their community or who have overcome personal challenges,” read the release.

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.5 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement, according to the release.

Applications are open to high school seniors or graduates, students who have received a GED certification, current undergraduate students and non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school to pursue their first undergraduate degree.

“To qualify, applicants must live or be a dependent of a resident in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2022-2023 academic year; and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California,” according to the release.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines include engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, and environmental sciences.

Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/3kxkx3zf. The deadline to apply is June 3 and awards will be announced in August, according to the release.

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E’s 10 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients. Applications for these scholarships are taken in December.

For more information about the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, visit https://tinyurl.com/3kxkx3zf.