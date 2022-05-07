United Way’s annual community resource fair to return May 21

The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its 11th annual Community Resource Fair on Saturday, May 21, to provide a one-stop shop for residents to connect with local resources. Courtesy photo

To provide information on low-cost and no-cost services for families and individuals within the tri-county region, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its 11th annual Community Resource Fair on Saturday, May 21.

“There are scores of programs and services available for all ages by dozens of organizations that people may not know about that will be located in one place on the same day,” said Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan. “Nearly all are at no-charge or are low-cost. No other event of this magnitude exists in our region.”

The event will take place at San Brannan Park, 806 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a release issued by the organization, an estimated 70 nonprofit and government organizations will be in attendance to talk with residents about available local resources. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

There will also be a free lunch provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, which is slated to be served starting at 10:45 a.m.

Several exhibitors will be providing children’s activities and a free kids fun run will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Families can also enter the free raffle for about 70 prizes during drawings announced each half hour, according to the release.

After the resource fair, a Walk and Roll for Disability Awareness event will be held starting at the Geweke Field Track behind Gray Avenue School. This event is held annually in conjunction with the resource fair and is sponsored by Family Soup.

The Walk and Roll for Disability Awareness event was started by Adrienne and Sean Maloney in 2017 as a way to give back to the community and to provide an additional resource center for individuals and families searching for local special needs resources. The pair knows how difficult it can be to connect with local resources because their son was diagnosed with autism after his second birthday.

The event is free and all are welcome to participate. To register and reserve a free T-shirt, call 530-751-1925. For more information, visit www.familysoup.org or email adrienne@familysoup.org.

Due to limited parking at the park, attendees of both events are asked to park in the Kmart Center parking lot just north of the park.

For more information about the resource fair, contact the United Way office at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org and click on the “Events” tab.