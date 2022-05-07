ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLAAD Media Awards Honors ‘Pose,’ Lil Nas X, More

By Rosy Cordero
 4 days ago
The 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards took place in New York City tonight celebrating LGBTQ+ excellence in Hollywood. Honorees include FX’s Pose and Lil Nas X . The event is a continuation of the Los Angeles celebration that took place on April 2.

The east coast ceremony was hosted by celebrity Peloton Instruction Cody Rigbsy and transgender recording artist, actress, GLAAD Board Member, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Peppermint. The event also featured special performances from Dove Cameron and Michael R. Jackson.

A full list of winners can be found below.

Outstanding Broadway Production: (TIE) Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man
Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lil Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Elliot Page” The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” TODAY (NBC)
Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “Pride of The White House” (MSNBC)
Outstanding Print Article: “Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports” by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)
Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “‘No Time For Intolerance:’ Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do” by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)
Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Transnational” [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)
Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: (TIE) “Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez” por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com) and “Somos Invisibles”: La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+” por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes” por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)

#Glaad Media Awards#Lgbtq
