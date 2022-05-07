ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.6.22

By Thomas Hall
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York. It’s the go home show for Wrestlemania Backlash and that means we need to hype up the six man tag which totally serves some kind of a purpose. I’m not quite sure what that purpose is but I’m sure it’s there. Other than...

411mania.com

Comments / 3

Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
ComicBook

(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
WWE
The Spun

A Former WWE Star Might Never Wrestle Again

From 2012 to 2020, Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his stage name Bray Wyatt, was one of WWE's biggest stars. But less than one year after his release from the company, his days as a wrestler appear to be over. According to WrestlingNews.co, a friend of Wyatt has said that...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Time For A New Career: WWE Star Loses Her Job This Week On Monday Night Raw

Put it on the resume. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler in WWE as there are several roles they can fill. What matters is finding the right fit for every wrestler and that can be rather difficult to do. Some wrestlers have strengths in certain areas and now one wrestler is going to be moved to another spot, where she happens to be rather skilled as well.
WWE
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Hints That He’s Leaving WWE

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s top stars for some time now, but he’s really taken his career to the next level ever since he embraced his Tribal Chief persona. However, there’s no telling how much longer his run at the top could last. On Saturday...
TRENTON, NJ
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
HARTFORD, CT
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
WWE

