Sutter County, CA

Sutter County One Stop to host job fair

By Appeal Staff Report
 3 days ago

On May 18, Sutter County One Stop is set to host the Warehouse, Production, and Manufacturing Job Fair in Yuba City.

Scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 18 at Boyd Hall at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City, this free industry-specific event will give jobseekers the “chance to capture the attention” of employers both “locally and out-of-town,” a release from Sutter County One Stop said.

“The job market is hot with employers seeking to fill multiple positions locally and the surrounding areas of Yuba City in the Warehouse, Production and Manufacturing industry,” Heather Murray, lead business workforce specialist at Sutter County One Stop, said in a statement. “Do not miss your chance to meet with employers in person to learn about employment prospects for individuals entering into the workforce for the first time, returning to the industry or for those that have extensive skills looking for an opportunity to apply them in a new arena.”

Those who plan to attend must have a CalJOBS account prior to the event. To create an account visit https://www.caljobs.ca.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. For those that need assistance in creating an account, you can go to Sutter County One Stop at 950 Tharp Rd. No. 1000 in Yuba City or call 530-822-5120 ext. 3068.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume. To register for the job fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ufphttp.

For more information about Sutter County One Stop, visit www.sutteronestop.com.

Appeal-Democrat

Ballots sent for June 7 election

The June 7 direct primary election is officially underway with mail-in ballots that should be arriving to both Sutter County and Yuba County registered voters this week. Some Sutter County voters may already have received their ballots after Sutter County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston confirmed with the Appeal that mail-in ballots started going out this past Saturday.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Playzeum, Sutter County Museum team up for tea party

This Saturday, Playzeum Yuba-Sutter and the Sutter County Museum are hosting a tea party fundraising event for those that want to “get fancy” and “play dress-up.”. The tea party will be 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for children.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
The Stockton Record

San Joaquin County announces employee, teacher of the year honorees for 2021-2022

From custodial and maintenance services to food and nutrition services, eight school employees have been announced as recipients of the San Joaquin County Classified Employees of the Year by the San Joaquin County Office of Education.   The eight winners will be honored on June 9, at the San Joaquin County Classified Employees and Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration Dinner where the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced. ...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
