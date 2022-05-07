Sutter County One Stop to host job fair

On May 18, Sutter County One Stop is set to host the Warehouse, Production, and Manufacturing Job Fair in Yuba City.

Scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 18 at Boyd Hall at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City, this free industry-specific event will give jobseekers the “chance to capture the attention” of employers both “locally and out-of-town,” a release from Sutter County One Stop said.

“The job market is hot with employers seeking to fill multiple positions locally and the surrounding areas of Yuba City in the Warehouse, Production and Manufacturing industry,” Heather Murray, lead business workforce specialist at Sutter County One Stop, said in a statement. “Do not miss your chance to meet with employers in person to learn about employment prospects for individuals entering into the workforce for the first time, returning to the industry or for those that have extensive skills looking for an opportunity to apply them in a new arena.”

Those who plan to attend must have a CalJOBS account prior to the event. To create an account visit https://www.caljobs.ca.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. For those that need assistance in creating an account, you can go to Sutter County One Stop at 950 Tharp Rd. No. 1000 in Yuba City or call 530-822-5120 ext. 3068.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume. To register for the job fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ufphttp.

For more information about Sutter County One Stop, visit www.sutteronestop.com.