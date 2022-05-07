Democratic committee to hold candidate forum Tuesday

A second and final candidate forum hosted by the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee for the upcoming June 7 direct primary election will be on Tuesday.

Set to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Mountain Mike’s Pizza at 606 J St. in Marysville, several candidates running for area contested races have confirmed they will attend.

Those who plan to participate include: Yuba County District Five Supervisor candidates Zachary Cross and Jon Messick; Yuba County District One Supervisor candidates Kristopher Kramer and Eric Mallow; Yuba County Water Agency, South Division candidate Wayne Bishop; California State Assembly District Three candidate David Leon Zink and write-in candidate Jeanenne Hoston; Yuba County Superintendent of Schools incumbent Francisco Reveles and challenger Anna Meyerpeter-Newman; and Yuba County Clerk candidates Donna Hillegass and Tambra Courtright.

Eleanore Rewerts, with the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee, said Yuba County supervisor candidates Bob Bagley and Andy Vasquez did not respond to multiple requests to participate.

Rewerts said the format of the forum will include a 5-minute introduction by a candidate followed by a short question-and-answer period.

“Anyone interested in learning more about these candidates is welcome to attend,” Rewerts said. “No advance registration is required.”

The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Appeal-Democrat, previously held two candidate forums which featured all candidates running for contested races in both Sutter and Yuba counties. Along with articles previously written by the Appeal, videos of the forums are available on the chamber’s Facebook page.