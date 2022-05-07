ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Democratic committee to hold candidate forum Tuesday

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

A second and final candidate forum hosted by the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee for the upcoming June 7 direct primary election will be on Tuesday.

Set to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Mountain Mike’s Pizza at 606 J St. in Marysville, several candidates running for area contested races have confirmed they will attend.

Those who plan to participate include: Yuba County District Five Supervisor candidates Zachary Cross and Jon Messick; Yuba County District One Supervisor candidates Kristopher Kramer and Eric Mallow; Yuba County Water Agency, South Division candidate Wayne Bishop; California State Assembly District Three candidate David Leon Zink and write-in candidate Jeanenne Hoston; Yuba County Superintendent of Schools incumbent Francisco Reveles and challenger Anna Meyerpeter-Newman; and Yuba County Clerk candidates Donna Hillegass and Tambra Courtright.

Eleanore Rewerts, with the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee, said Yuba County supervisor candidates Bob Bagley and Andy Vasquez did not respond to multiple requests to participate.

Rewerts said the format of the forum will include a 5-minute introduction by a candidate followed by a short question-and-answer period.

“Anyone interested in learning more about these candidates is welcome to attend,” Rewerts said. “No advance registration is required.”

The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Appeal-Democrat, previously held two candidate forums which featured all candidates running for contested races in both Sutter and Yuba counties. Along with articles previously written by the Appeal, videos of the forums are available on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
Appeal-Democrat

Ballots sent for June 7 election

The June 7 direct primary election is officially underway with mail-in ballots that should be arriving to both Sutter County and Yuba County registered voters this week. Some Sutter County voters may already have received their ballots after Sutter County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston confirmed with the Appeal that mail-in ballots started going out this past Saturday.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

California primary election: Here’s a list of candidates running for statewide office

County elections offices have started mailing out the ballots for California’s June 7 primary. All registered voters in the state will receive a ballot that can be filled out, signed and returned via mail for free or turned in at a local and secure dropbox, and more than half of California counties will allow in-person voting during the 10 days immediately prior to Election Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Sacramento County sheriff election: KCRA 3 sits down with candidates Jim Cooper, Jim Barnes

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The race for Sacramento County Sheriff is heating up – and KCRA 3 sat down with the candidates one month ahead of election day. Voters will choose a new sheriff for Sacramento County for first time since 2010, as outgoing Sheriff Scott Jones runs for Congress. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s race is on the ballot for the June 7 primary because there are only two candidates – Elk Grove Assemblyman Jim Cooper and Sacramento County Undersheriff Jim Barnes. KCRA 3’s Orko Manna spoke with both candidates to discuss why they are the best person for the job and to break down their top priorities.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
State
California State
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Marysville, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Lootpress

Rep. Carol Miller renominated in West Virginia GOP primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller breezed into the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st District race Tuesday, as two GOP incumbents battled for the lone remaining seat in the state’s shrinking congressional delegation. Miller easily overcame four little-known conservative opponents Tuesday. She will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San José Spotlight

Cortese: Remembering the honorable Norm Mineta

Norm Mineta and I served locally, starting during turbulent times with the Vietnam War, the War on Poverty and social unrest as we moved closer to the millennium. Norm was mayor of San Jose; I was a Santa Clara County supervisor. We saw each other often and stayed in touch, and it seemed like we... The post Cortese: Remembering the honorable Norm Mineta appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Yuba County Water Agency#South Division#The Appeal Democrat#Featu
Appeal-Democrat

Naturalization info sessions available

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it will be offering free online one-hour information sessions this month, including one in Spanish, for those interested in the naturalization process. According to USCIS, the “sessions, open to all California residents, will discuss the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, obtaining legal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Appeal-Democrat

Local gallery honors former Appeal-Democrat cartoonist

Current and former members of the Yuba-Sutter community packed Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Center for the Arts on Saturday morning for a retrospective gallery showcase featuring a once prominent figure in Marysville and someone who used to work as an editorial cartoonist at the Appeal-Democrat from 1946 to 1983, according to Chuck Smith, a former Appeal-Democrat reporter from 1975-1986.
MARYSVILLE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
133
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy