Vernon, CT

Vernon PZC denies application to build day care center on Talcottville Road

By Deidre Montague
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

VERNON — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to deny an application from Vernon Development LLC to build a 10,000 square foot day care center at 501 Talcottville Road, citing safety concerns as the reason.

According to minutes from the PZC’s April 21 meeting, Timothy Coon, principal engineer with East Windsor-based J.R. Russo & Associates LLC, gave a detailed presentation with special attention to parking, traffic, drainage, soil erosion and sediment control tests, signage, refuse and recycling, retaining walls, lighting, and landscaping.

However, residents who spoke Thursday during the public hearing portion of that meeting were not satisfied, citing concerns with possible flooding of a nearby wetland area along the Hockanum River and increased traffic in an already busy area.

Dart Hill Road resident Judith Veillette wrote to the PZC that the traffic noise pollution from cars as parents drop off their children, and dumpster noise at night would make their lives miserable if the application were approved. Veillette further wrote that the site plan called for building a 10- to 12-foot retaining wall along her property line, which could cause flooding in hers, and adjacent backyards and basements.

Worcester Road resident John Coral also raised concerns about flooding.

“All this water and rain has a place to go right now. So when you put this wall in here … that’s going to be more water coming down in our properties,” he said.

Thomas Shirshac, who also lives on Worcester Road, said he was concerned that the development would clear out trees and brush, which could negatively impact the environment and health of people in the area.

PZC member Robin Lockwood said she was not comfortable approving the application.

“I have a lot of problems with it. I have a problem with traffic, I have a problem with where it is,” she said, noting that her family has had two cars involved in accidents along Talcottville Road, also known as Route 83.

Lockwood acknowledged that while the developer has done everything the PZC asked of them, the location is problematic.

On nearby Dart Hill Road “would be perfect,” Lockwood said, as it would be easier for parents to turn cars around after dropping off children. The Route 83 location around the corner of a heavily traveled intersection “is just a very busy road that connects three towns, which is perfect for the daycare.

“I’ve said they’ve done a lovely job and done everything that we’ve asked, but it’s just in a really bad spot,” Lockwood said.

PZC member Mike Mitchell agreed, saying he drives Route 83 “pretty much all the time. So I know what traffic is like, early in the morning … I watched too many accidents in that exact area … I like the idea, but I don’t like the spot either. There’s no way I can approve it.”

