ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Ventrelle Says Mark Davis Fired Him for Reporting Hostile Workplace

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifCZV_0fVkD9Ae00

Ventrelle claims to have notified the NFL of the issues within the organization before being fired.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced president Dan Ventrelle is “no longer with the organization” after less than a year in charge. Neither Davis nor the team went into detail as to why they made the decision.

However, Ventrelle spoke publicly about what happened on Friday afternoon. In a statement he released through the media , Ventrelle alleges he saw Davis, who also owns the Las Vegas Aces, create a difficult workplace within the Raiders organization.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ventrelle claims he was let go after confronting Davis then notifying the NFL about these issues.

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President,” Ventrelle said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.

“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns.

Ventrelle had been with the team since 2003, when Al Davis owned the Oakland Raiders. He spent the majority of his time as executive vice president and general counsel, and he was promoted to president in the last year.

The Raiders have continuously dealt with organizational issues in recent years. Most recently, former head coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails surfaced of him using misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language . At the time, Davis explained that type of rhetoric doesn’t “represent what the Raiders stand for.”

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Al Davis
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Aces#Oakland Raiders
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Ownership Front-Runner Rob Walton Plans to Build New Stadium

Depending on what sources you believe, the Denver Broncos ownership sweepstakes could be whittling down from being a five-horse race to just two remaining front-runners. Broncos' CEO Joe Ellis is rumored to have entertained Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris on Thursday, showing him around the team's stadium and facilities, which he might eventually come to own.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Josh McDaniels continues to plunder Bill Belichick’s Patriots personnel

Are we going to witness the smackdown of all smackdowns when the New England Patriots square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?. Josh McDaniels, who jettisoned the Pats this offseason to take the head job in Las Vegas, has now completed the trifecta. He first began by swiping coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff, which seemingly broke the six-time champion’s No. 1 rule. Then he took a key player in Brandon Bolden (and others) in free agency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

49ers reportedly have Jimmy Garoppolo trade plan

While the drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns seems like it might play out for a long time to come, the San Francisco 49ers sound like they have a very clear timeline in place to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, if Garoppolo can get medically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Westword

Magic Johnson, Denver Broncos Sale and NFL Tokenism

The latest twist in the bidding war for the Denver Broncos is the revelation that Earvin "Magic" Johnson has joined a group of candidates led by billionaire Josh Harris, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Harris is no doubt hoping that the former Los Angeles Lakers...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dan Ventrelle’s Firing Exposes Problems In Las Vegas

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders fired Dan Ventrelle, the president of the Raiders organization. He was fired by the franchise owner, Mark Davis. However, Ventrelle is alleging his firing was due to him raising concerns about a hostile work place in Las Vegas. The allegations follow the Raiders making...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Alex Smith showed how to handle QB transition

NFL fans have seen this scenario play out plenty of times throughout the league: A team has an established quarterback who is getting up there in age, and that team spends an early draft pick on a young signal-caller. It happened in Green Bay back in 2005, when the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Raiders Signed Veteran Free Agent On Monday

Veteran linebacker Kenny Young spent half the 2021 season playing in the AFC West for the Broncos. He'll remain in the AFC West for 2022, but this time to play for the Raiders. The Raiders have announced they've signed Young. The terms of the deal have yet to be released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy