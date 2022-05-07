Dan Ventrelle Says Mark Davis Fired Him for Reporting Hostile Workplace

Ventrelle claims to have notified the NFL of the issues within the organization before being fired.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced president Dan Ventrelle is “no longer with the organization” after less than a year in charge. Neither Davis nor the team went into detail as to why they made the decision.

However, Ventrelle spoke publicly about what happened on Friday afternoon. In a statement he released through the media , Ventrelle alleges he saw Davis, who also owns the Las Vegas Aces, create a difficult workplace within the Raiders organization.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ventrelle claims he was let go after confronting Davis then notifying the NFL about these issues.

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President,” Ventrelle said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.

“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns.

Ventrelle had been with the team since 2003, when Al Davis owned the Oakland Raiders. He spent the majority of his time as executive vice president and general counsel, and he was promoted to president in the last year.

The Raiders have continuously dealt with organizational issues in recent years. Most recently, former head coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails surfaced of him using misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language . At the time, Davis explained that type of rhetoric doesn’t “represent what the Raiders stand for.”

More NFL Coverage: