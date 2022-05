A women who spent nearly 20 years in prison for gun and drug charges was released in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer commuted her sentence. Tracy Cowan had children with Maserati Rick, a 1980′s drug lord, one of the most notorious in Detroit, who was infamously killed in his hospital room. She served prison time after she started a relationship with a drug dealer in prison, which led to police finding drugs and guns in her home, and she was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

