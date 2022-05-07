ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico VA says possible clinic closures are not set in stone

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico VA says they’ve heard a lot of concerns about the recommended closures of veteran’s health clinics in New Mexico. The recommendation to close the clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton, and Española , was made by the Department of Veteran Affairs, after reviewing the VA health care system nationwide.

Robert McKenrick, Executive Director of the Raymon G Murphy VA Hospital wants to assure everyone, that those are just recommendations and that nothing is set in stone. “These are the secretary’s analysis of the recommendations based on what we see on the ground and the projections going forward…but nobody knows when there’s going to be a great call up for troops, and more veterans created through military service,” said McKenrick.

McKenrick says the process could take years of discussion and review. In the meantime, the recommendations will not have any impact on the clinics or the patients who use them.

Comments / 2

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

the albq v.a. has failed so many start picking up the pace...no veteran should be homeless or hungry..work on them before drug addicts they do it to themselves

