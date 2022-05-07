ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Deep Fork River Expected To Crest In Okmulgee

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKMULGEE, Oklahoma - The severe weather is gone for now but the...

News On 6

More Summerlike Weather Remains

A warm day is expected as summerlike temperatures stick around on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mid-level ridge of high pressure located near north TX into southeastern OK will remain the dominant feature for the next few days keeping our pattern very summerlike until the weekend. Highs on Tuesday will once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with gusty south winds and afternoon heat index values near 100. A dry line located well west of our area will provide a focus for daily convective activity but the probability of storms surviving the trip this far east remains very low. We’ll experience some clouds occasionally from these western OK storms, but precipitation should remain to our west for the next day or two.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Hot And Humid Highs Continue, Heat Burst Possible

Another hot and humid day for Tuesday with highs in the 90s and 100s. Heat index from 100 to 104 is expected. On Tuesday evening, storms will be ongoing in Texas and these will make a run at western Oklahoma. Storm chances go up after 8:00 p.m. in western Oklahoma....
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Recovery Efforts Underway In Seminole, Volunteers Needed

The city of Seminole is cleaning up after tornadoes ripped through the town last week leaving a trail of damage and debris. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to the mayor of Seminole about where things are and how Oklahomans can help. Stay tuned to News 9 at 10 for the full story.
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

Watch: Eufaula To Celebrate 150th Anniversary With 'Heritage Days'

TULSA, Oklahoma - The town of Eufaula is celebrating its 150th anniversary and this year, the annual Heritage Days festival will have extra events to mark the historic milestone. Serina Kleveter and Adam White with the Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk...
EUFAULA, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded

Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions. Piles of...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Oasis Fresh Market Participates In 'Double Up Oklahoma' Program

A Tulsa grocery store is the first in the city to offer a program to help Tulsans struggling with food insecurity get better access to healthier foods. Oasis Fresh Market is participating in the "Double Up Oklahoma" program, which matches SNAP dollars spent on fruits and vegetables. Double Up Oklahoma...
TULSA, OK

