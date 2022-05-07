Deep Fork River Expected To Crest In Okmulgee

A warm day is expected as summerlike temperatures stick around on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mid-level ridge of high pressure located near north TX into southeastern OK will remain the dominant feature for the next few days keeping our pattern very summerlike until the weekend. Highs on Tuesday will once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with gusty south winds and afternoon heat index values near 100. A dry line located well west of our area will provide a focus for daily convective activity but the probability of storms surviving the trip this far east remains very low. We’ll experience some clouds occasionally from these western OK storms, but precipitation should remain to our west for the next day or two.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO