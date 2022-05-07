ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Rolling shootout in Tacoma ends with crash, one injury

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dekmU_0fVkBsRA00

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a shootout between two cars that resulted in a crash and one injury.

Police said people inside the cars were “interacting” with one another in the 1600 block of South 35th Street, exchanged gunfire and then fled.

One car hit a corner too fast and rolled, police said. Everyone inside the car then ran away, except a person who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two houses and two cars nearby also were hit by bullets, but no one was injured, according to police.

KIRO 7 talked to neighbors who said they heard nearly 25 gunshots before everyone fled.

They thought everything had ended but saw a car that had rolled into a ditch.

One resident said she was inside her home when she heard the chaos and called 911 after bullets struck her home.

“I ended up with four bullet holes in my house, and then a bullet came to my ceiling into my stairway. I mean, I’m glad it was raining because normally there’s little kids next door playing at that time and they would’ve been outside,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer told KIRO 7 that her 15-year-old daughter is now scared to leave their home.

Another neighbor talked about bullets hitting nearby cars.

“This car got shot three times. Another car got shot once,” said Laura, who witnessed the shooting.

Although the man who was shot and injured is expected to recover, it might take a while for those in the neighborhood.

“It’s indicative of what’s going on in Tacoma. It’s (what’s) going on in Pierce County. It’s what’s going on everywhere, and this is not OK,” Jennifer said..

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating 2 overnight homicides in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight Saturday that left two men dead. Officers responded to the area of East 45th Street and East D Street at around 11:17 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Cars
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burglary suspect dies in University Place horse trailer fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A suspect in an attempted burglary in Fircrest was killed in a Sunday night fire in University Place. At 7:39 p.m., Fircrest police were called to a burglary in progress after a homeowner called 911 to report that a man tried to push his way into their house and then ran into the woods south of the home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOIN 6 News

Dive team recovers 3 bodies after SUV flips into Ilwaco river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington state Patrol confirmed a dive team recovered the bodies of a woman and two teenagers in Ilwaco on Friday. Police said the car was going at a high rate of speed before losing control, went off a dock, and flipped into the water before it was found in the morning. […]
ILWACO, WA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy