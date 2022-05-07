Rolling shootout in Tacoma ends with crash, one injury

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a shootout between two cars that resulted in a crash and one injury.

Police said people inside the cars were “interacting” with one another in the 1600 block of South 35th Street, exchanged gunfire and then fled.

One car hit a corner too fast and rolled, police said. Everyone inside the car then ran away, except a person who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two houses and two cars nearby also were hit by bullets, but no one was injured, according to police.

KIRO 7 talked to neighbors who said they heard nearly 25 gunshots before everyone fled.

They thought everything had ended but saw a car that had rolled into a ditch.

One resident said she was inside her home when she heard the chaos and called 911 after bullets struck her home.

“I ended up with four bullet holes in my house, and then a bullet came to my ceiling into my stairway. I mean, I’m glad it was raining because normally there’s little kids next door playing at that time and they would’ve been outside,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer told KIRO 7 that her 15-year-old daughter is now scared to leave their home.

Another neighbor talked about bullets hitting nearby cars.

“This car got shot three times. Another car got shot once,” said Laura, who witnessed the shooting.

Although the man who was shot and injured is expected to recover, it might take a while for those in the neighborhood.

“It’s indicative of what’s going on in Tacoma. It’s (what’s) going on in Pierce County. It’s what’s going on everywhere, and this is not OK,” Jennifer said..

