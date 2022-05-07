ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento rent begins to rapidly lower as eviction rates rise

By Erin Heft
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — As eviction rates across the Sacramento region rise due to COVID-19 rent relief ending, the price to rent is temporarily decreasing due to the vacancies, according to experts. “On April 1 tenants were required to pay their rent again and if tenants did not pay...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 14

91sickness
3d ago

she spends almost every penny she has to keep a roof over her head for 8yrs and never had an issue with rent and is still getting kicked out

Reply
2
Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

Deporting illegals will free up millions of houses too.

Reply(6)
15
KIMSPIN
3d ago

SHRA rental assistance in Sacramento is a joke and not a funny one. 😢

Reply(1)
8
CBS LA

California program allows first-time homebuyers to borrow down payment at zero percent interest

One of the biggest hurdles in buying a home is coming up with a hefty down payment, and California has a new program to help first-time homebuyers jump that hurdle.California's Forgivable Equity Builder loan allows first-time homebuyers who have enough income for a monthly mortgage payment to borrow up to 10% of a home's purchase price to buy a house outright. The loan has an interest rate of zero percent, but borrowers who don't occupy the home for at least five years may have to repay the loan.The new effort comes as real estate prices have hit record highs in California, and rising interest rates have pushed monthly payments up hundreds of dollars. A standard down payment of 20% for a home in California can cost upwards of $100,000.The program is open to first-time homebuyers who occupy the property as a primary resident; non-occupant co-borrowers do not qualify. The Forgivable Equity Builder loan can be applied to single-family, one-unit residences, such as condominiums, manufactured housing, PUD (planned urban development) homes, and some guest houses, granny units, and in-law quarters may be eligible.To learn more or apply, visit CalHFA.
Upworthy

'This is a joke, right?': Landlord springs sudden $885 rent increase on unsuspecting woman

Across the United States, renters are struggling to pay their monthly lease payments. At a time when the majority of renters have been left vulnerable, some landlords are attempting to take advantage of the situation. Kara Perez, a financial expert who goes by the username WeBravelyGo on TikTok, rents her living space in Austin, Texas. When signing her new lease agreement, she realized her landlord had suddenly increased her rent by $885 without prior discussion. As the Texas government does not enforce rent control legislation, Kara has no option but to negotiate her renting terms one-on-one with her landlord. She described her situation in a now-viral TikTok, BoredPanda reports.
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
Benzinga

This Company Now Owns Enough Single-Family Homes To House The Entire Country Of Iceland

Single-family rentals has been one of the hottest real estate asset classes over the past couple of years as home values and rent prices have soared. The largest owner of this asset class in the U.S. is Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 82,758 single-family rental homes as of the end of the first quarter this year.
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
NBC Bay Area

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
