Biloxi, MS

Police investigating possible vandalism at the Old Biloxi Cemetery

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few gravesites on the south side of the Old Biloxi Cemetery appear to have...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigate murder-suicide at downtown business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that they are on the scene of what they believe is a murder-suicide. Police said it is a workplace shooting at Gulf City Body and Trailer Works on S. Conception Street. Police responded to the shop around 10 a.m. after a shots fired report. […]
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shooting on Woody Drive

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a reported shooting on Woody Drive in Jackson. Several Jackson police officers were at the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. There were at least 18 shell markers seen on the ground. One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance....
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Woman sleeping inside U-Haul on side of Mississippi interstate awakened to men reportedly stealing truck’s catalytic converter

Two men were recently arrested for their alleged part in the removal of catalytic converters. The case began with a call from a woman who was sleeping on the side of Interstate 59 in a U-Haul truck at about 1:15 p.m. She reported that she was awoken to people doing things to the truck, which was later determined to be two men allegedly cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle, according to a Picayune Police Department press release.
PICAYUNE, MS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Missing Teen Who Tried to Save 2 Sisters: 'Heartbreaking'

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been identified as Kevin Poole, one of the three children who went missing in the Mississippi River on April 23. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said that the teen's body was found in the river around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, reported CBS affiliate WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRG News 5

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
KPLC TV

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University police have released the identity of the suspect accused of abducting a student from campus and sexually assaulting her Thursday (May 5) morning. Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone....
HAMMOND, LA

