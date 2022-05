The Buffalo Sabres will have three first-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft. Buffalo landed the ninth overall pick in the NHL Draft lottery on Tuesday night. The Sabres also own the Vegas Golden Knights first-round selection, which is the 16th overall pick. Buffalo received the pick from Vegas as part of the trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights in February. The pick was conditional on Vegas not winning the lottery and moving into the top 10.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO