SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah city manager is explaining some eyebrow-raising comments he made last week about water conservation. Gary Whatcott, South Jordan city manager, told the city council during a May 3 meeting that they need to be careful about pushing the message of water conservation too much because of the financial impact it could have on the city.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO