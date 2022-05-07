Police investigating dead body found at Beach Street exit for Interstate 30

Homicide detectives in Fort Worth are investigating how a man, whose body was found in the area of 1700 Beach Street on Friday, died, according to police.

Officers responded to a call around 6:10 p.m. Friday that somebody had seen a dead body on the side of the road, according to police.

According to an incident detail report, which provides preliminary information to officers responding to a call, the caller was driving, exiting Interstate 30 for Beach Street, when he or she saw the body.

Police said they don’t know how or when the man died or how long he’d been at the location.