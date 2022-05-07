ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Armadillo accident: A motorcyclist died after hitting an armadillo and losing control of his vehicle. (MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Troopers said the man lost control of the motorcycle and it flipped, throwing him from the vehicle, WFLA-TV reported.

The man died at the scene of the crash, WTSP-TV reported. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Times.

It was unclear if the animal also was killed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, armadillos are considered native to Florida and are most active at night. They also have very poor eyesight, the agency said on its website.

The mammal was originally from southwestern North America and was introduced along the east coast of Florida in the 1920s, the FWC said.

