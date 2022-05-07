ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, GA

ACTION Wrestling 'Jaw Breakers' Results (5/6): Alex Shelley, Anthony Greene, And More In Action

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 6, 2022, ACTION Wrestling presented 'Jaw Breakers' in Tyrone, GA. Full results and highlights are below. ACTION Wrestling Jaw Breakers (5/6) Suplex Science (Damyan Tangra & Alex Kane) vs. Air BnB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) ended in a no contest. Adam Priest defeated Pete YoungBlood. ACTION...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reflects On The Early Years Of TNA/Impact Wrestling

Jeff Jarrett is a supporter of professional wrestling promotions working together. AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are currently making headlines with their upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but Jarrett knows the concept is nothing new. Like many fans, Jarrett can remember inter-promotional supershows that were held decades ago. “I’ve always been...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tyrone, GA
Fightful

Backstage Notes And Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown, April 25-29

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for April 25:. - Randy Orton celebration, 8-Man tag: Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari. - Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville: Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly. - Veer squash: Shane Helms. - Arm Wrestling Challenge: Adam Pearce. - Reggie & Dana Brooke...
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa: Feud With Britt Baker Isn't Something That'll End, It's Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are destined to fight forever. The two women first wrestled on AEW television at AEW Beach Break 2021. At St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, they had a Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being. One year later, they two waged war again with Baker besting Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa conquered Dr. Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Ashley Greene
Fightful

AEW Rampage On 5/6 Draws Lowest Viewership & Demo Number In Show History In Early Timeslot

Viewership numbers are in for the 5/6 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita, drew 292,000 viewers on May 6th. This number is down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This viewership number is also the lowest number in AEW history for either a Dynamite or Rampage show. The 5/6 episode aired in the earliest time slot in show history, with the episode starting at 5:30PM EST.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Roman Reigns Signs New Deal With WWE

Roman Reigns is sticking with WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE. Roman Reigns made headlines by speaking at a live event on Saturday and saying that he's entering a new phase of his career. Terms of the deal...
WWE
Fightful

Wrestling World Celebrates Batista's 20-Year WWE Anniversary

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Batista. portraying Reverend D-Von Dudley's deacon, Batista would eventually parlay his opportunities into multiple world championships and eventually parlay his wrestling career into a successful Hollywood career where he is perhaps best known for portraying Drax the Destroyer and the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ga#Damyan Tangra Alex Kane#Kevinxku#Fakekinkade#Antnyhenry
Fightful

Roman Reigns Says He's Entering A New Phase Of His Career, Hints At Having A Different Schedule

Roman Reigns talks about what is in the way of his future. Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on the 5/7/2022 live event show "Saturday Night Main Event" in Trenton, New Jersey (See the full results for the show here). After the match, Reigns caught the attention of the audience, saying that he may never return to Trenton due to him working in a new phase of his career.
TRENTON, NJ
Fightful

Bron Breakker Says Rick Steiner From '89 Would Squash Malcolm Bivens, Is Delusional

Bron Breakker reflects on his time in NXT and whether or not we will see any high-risk maneuvers added to his offense. Bron Breakker has become the franchise player of NXT 2.0, in the short time he has been an in-ring ring performer. A second-generation athlete, the son of Rick Steiner, Breakker tells Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he has enjoyed the trial by fire experience that he has had in NXT 2.0.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Reflects On The Top Rope Breaking During Match With Bobby Lashley On UK Tour

Drew McIntyre talks about the ropes snapping during a recent match with Bobby Lashley. The world of WWE is predetermined as far as the match outcomes are concerned, but on occasion, accidents happen and one such incident occurred during a recent UK tour while Bobby Lashley was wrestling Drew McIntyre. both men were hitting the ropes and Bobby Lashley suddenly fell from the ring when the top rope snapped.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestlers Celebrate Their First Mother's Day, AJ Styles Doesn't Understand Edge, More | Fight Size

Here's your fight size update for Sunday, May 8, 2022. - Several wrestling personalities are celebrating their first Mother's Day. First Mother’s Day went pretty poorly. Lost keys, broken phones, money wasted, baby not feeling well, plans falling through (second try with @atlbotanical and I think we just need to break up) Perhaps I tried too hard. But it’s just one day. Tomorrow is a new one and this Angel has no idea today was supposed to be any different at all. I ended up crying in my car feeling like a failure of a mom because everything I wanted for her today just didn’t happen. But…she cried with me, at an incredible decibel I might add. I have her and she has me. And tomorrow I’m probably just going to drive us up to the beach, ignore my phone and stay as long as I feel like anyway. We’ll have our day in the sun kiddo -- I love you Little Bittle.
WWE
Fightful

Deonna Purrazzo: I Hadn't Done Live TV Since NXT, AEW Main Event Caused A Lot Of Pressure

Deonna Purrazzo speaks about her spot in last week's Dynamite main event. In the main event of AEW Dynamite last week, ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo clashed with ROH Interim Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez in a championship unification match. The match came as a result of Purrazzo being unable to make the ROH Supercard Of Honor event back in April, as Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale to win the interim belt. Purrazzo however, has held the original belt since the January 13th edition of IMPACT Wrestling when she defeated Rok-C to capture the gold.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

9K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy