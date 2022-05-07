Bird flu detected in Weld County egg operation

Bird owners struggling with stress or anxiety around HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program ( campforhealth.com ).

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Poultry and poultry products in parts of Weld County have been under quarantine after the bird flu was detected at a commercial egg layer operation.

The “Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza” detection led to a quarantine order issued on April 26 , according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

“The State Veterinarian has issued a Quarantine Order in parts of Weld County to limit movement of birds in and out of the area,” the state said.

Weld County avian flu poultry quarantine area

Here is a map of the Weld County area where poultry is in quarantine:

Commercial and backyard poultry owners in the quarantine area were told to report the status of their flock to Weld County to help ensure the health of flocks.

“Your voluntary participation is encouraged so we can follow up with you in case of additional detections of HPAI,” the state said.

Poultry in parts of Montrose and Delta counties were also under quarantine after the virus was detected in a commercial poultry operation .

Colorado is keeping track of the counties where bird flu has been detected among wild, commercial and backyard poultry. As of Friday, it had been detected in 12 counties.

