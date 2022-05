LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lot of people packed their bags and moved to Las Vegas in 2021, according to a new report. Penske Truck Rental put together a list of the top 10 destinations for where its customers moved to in 2021. Based on the findings, the Silver State was a popular location, coming in at number 2 on the list. Though, the company does note that in 2020, Las Vegas was number one.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO