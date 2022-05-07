ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hawaii in town for 3-game series against Rebels at Las Vegas Ballpark

By Jon Tritsch
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXbXU_0fVk7DIA00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is always a welcome mat for Hawaii, particularly the proud Rainbow Warrior teams, but today they go head-to-head with the UNLV Rebels, the nation’s top offense.

The programs have a three-game weekend series at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Rebels get a break from Mountain West play and will maintain their first-place standing.

Hawaii likes to recruit in Las Vegas, and one of their pitchers is a former Silverado Skyhawk star.

“They treat everyone … they love everyone over there. They call me the ‘Ninth Island Boy,’ and it’s pretty fun over there,” former Silverado star Buddy Pindeo said.

“I heard the venue is insane, so I’m really looking forward to that. And I also heard that their team rakes, so I’m looking forward to that — some good competition outside the conference,” said Cade Halemanu, a pitcher who played high school ball in Hawaii.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Could grasshoppers make a comeback in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The invasion of grasshoppers that took over parts of the Las Vegas valley back in 2019 is still a recent memory for many. 8 News Now spoke with experts to find out if the incident could make a return this year. Miles Reynolds lives in the northwest valley and tells 8 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

A New Type of Casino Coming to Las Vegas

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#The Unlv Rebels#Silverado#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy