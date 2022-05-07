ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County sheriff's Mounted Unit makes history at prestigious Kentucky Derby

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqcQH_0fVk6PbR00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WWJ) - Deputies and their equine partners from Kent County, Mich. made a historic appearance in the Bluegrass State on Friday while providing security to the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby.

The Kent County sheriff's Mounted Patrol from West Michigan became the first out-of-state unit to provide assistance at the derby, the department reported via social media .

The KCSO Mounted Unit is making history this week! Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) asked them to assist at...

Posted by Kent County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 6, 2022

Officials said the Louisville Mounted Police Department reached out to KCSO and requested assistance at the prestigious event by helping with security.

"Thank you so much for the partnership and the opportunity for your offices and horses to take part in Kentucky Derby 2022 with us," the Louisville Mounted Police said to KCSO on Friday.

Both units were out patrolling around Churchill Downs on Friday and will provide crowd safety through the weekend.

Kentucky Oaks Day 2022 (Source is LMPD)

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022
Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022
Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022

In an earlier interview with WWJ's Newsradio 950's Cassandra Llamas-Fossen, Detroit Mounted Police officer Sandra Chavez said horses are a valuable tool in bringing together law enforcement and the public.

"Everyone might not want to see a police officer, but people can't resist seeing the horses," Chavez said. "These guys make a huge difference for us with interacting with the public. You know, you can see a kid's face 50 yards away, smiling and beaming and it's like, 'Oh, we got to go over there. We got to go see them.' And they love being able to pet the horses take pictures with the horses."

The Kentucky Derby is the first of three races that kicks off the American Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes, and then the Belmont Stakes. Dubbed the "Run for the Roses," the stakes race features 3-year-old Thoroughbreds who compete at Churchill Downs on a one-and-a-quarter-mile track.

It is called, "The Fastest Two Minutes In Sports."

Only 13 horses have ever won Triple Crown; Thoroughbreds who started their winning streak at the Kentucky Derby include Secretariat, War Admiral, American Pharaoh and Justify.

Post time for the first race begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with races continuing up until the main event at 6:57 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
State
Kentucky State
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Videos released of police shooting at Meijer in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police released body camera and surveillance footage on Thursday of the non-fatal shooting of a person who reportedly had a gun at a Meijer store in East Lansing. Two officers within the East Lansing Police Department are on paid administrative leave while a police shooting...
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Triple Crown#Preakness Stakes#The Kentucky Derby#Mounted Patrol#Kcso Mounted Unit#Lmpd#Kentuckyoaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Arrest Made in Toledo Baby Shooting

Murder Investigation in Ohio StateSCDN Graphics Department. Officers were dispatched to Toledo Hospital on a person shot. Officers arrived and the victim, Desire Hughes (7 months old), was being treated in the ER for at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
1077 WRKR

Mary Monko’s Tragic Decapitation Inside Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids

Every once in a while you stumble across some Michigan history that isn't so pretty and actually leaves you with chills. One such story popped up on my timeline I wanted to share with you about a woman named Mary Monko who was tragically decapitated by an elevator in the early 1900's in the, at the time, new Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids, now known as the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. A newspaper clipping from the Clare Sentinel depicts the events which led to the tragic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy