Kent County sheriff's Mounted Unit makes history at prestigious Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WWJ) - Deputies and their equine partners from Kent County, Mich. made a historic appearance in the Bluegrass State on Friday while providing security to the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby.

The Kent County sheriff's Mounted Patrol from West Michigan became the first out-of-state unit to provide assistance at the derby, the department reported via social media .

Officials said the Louisville Mounted Police Department reached out to KCSO and requested assistance at the prestigious event by helping with security.

"Thank you so much for the partnership and the opportunity for your offices and horses to take part in Kentucky Derby 2022 with us," the Louisville Mounted Police said to KCSO on Friday.

Both units were out patrolling around Churchill Downs on Friday and will provide crowd safety through the weekend.

In an earlier interview with WWJ's Newsradio 950's Cassandra Llamas-Fossen, Detroit Mounted Police officer Sandra Chavez said horses are a valuable tool in bringing together law enforcement and the public.

"Everyone might not want to see a police officer, but people can't resist seeing the horses," Chavez said. "These guys make a huge difference for us with interacting with the public. You know, you can see a kid's face 50 yards away, smiling and beaming and it's like, 'Oh, we got to go over there. We got to go see them.' And they love being able to pet the horses take pictures with the horses."

The Kentucky Derby is the first of three races that kicks off the American Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes, and then the Belmont Stakes. Dubbed the "Run for the Roses," the stakes race features 3-year-old Thoroughbreds who compete at Churchill Downs on a one-and-a-quarter-mile track.

It is called, "The Fastest Two Minutes In Sports."

Only 13 horses have ever won Triple Crown; Thoroughbreds who started their winning streak at the Kentucky Derby include Secretariat, War Admiral, American Pharaoh and Justify.

Post time for the first race begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with races continuing up until the main event at 6:57 p.m.