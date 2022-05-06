Brett Murray scores the winner in overtime as Amerks sweep out Senators in AHL playoffs

Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert recognizes the particular challenges that come with playing games on the road - a hostile crowd and not having the last line change being the biggest.

But Appert also loves what being on the road can do for a hockey club as it gets to be away from any distractions at home with all the energy and focus aimed directly on the game and the guys in the locker room.

“I think the collectiveness and the camaraderie and the group mentality, the family mentality that we try to create here, I think becomes even stronger on the road,” Appert said before Game 2 of the Amerks’ play-in playoff series Friday against the Belleville Senators at CCA Arena.

And after enjoying what he termed a great team dinner Thursday, the Amerks went out and played what was nearly a perfect road playoff game and ultimately prevailed 4-3 on a goal by Brett Murray 17:39 into overtime.

Thus, the Amerks swept the best-of-three series two games to none and move on to meet Thruway rival Utica, the top team in the North Division, starting Tuesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

“(Arttu Ruotsalainen) made a great play, it was kind of a 2-on-3, I thought I had enough speed to get to the outside and he gave me the puck right on my tape and it ended up in the back of the net so we’re happy,” Murray said.

The Amerks blew a 3-1 lead in the first 7:19 of the third period and were fairly fortunate to get the game into overtime as Bellevillle desperately tried to extend its season.

Once the extra period got underway, play was even as both teams had chances to win before Murray dashed down the slot from the right wing and beat Senators goalie Filp Gustavsson with a shot into the top right corner of the net.

“I thought Brett Murray was a beast this week,” Appert said. “I thought it was appropriate that that line (Ruotsalainen, Murray and Mark Jankowski), and especially big Mur, finished the series off.”

That threesome, which Appert put together during the overtime period in Game 1, combined for all four goals with Ruotsalainen in on every one, scoring two and assisting on the other two.

Carrying the momentum they built from their stirring comeback victory in Game 1 when they overcame a 3-0 lead and won 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Ruotsalainen, the Amerks grabbed a quick lead in this one.

At 6:47 of the first period, it was Ruotsalainen opening the scoring on a power play as he beat Gustavsson from the right faceoff circle, one-timing a pass from Sean Malone.

Over the rest of the period, Amerks goalie Aaron Dell stopped eight shots to stretch his shutout streak to more than 64 minutes going back to Belleville’s third and final goal in the second period Wednesday.

Belleville was carrying the play in the middle period as it registered the first six shots on goal but Dell stopped them all, and soon thereafter at 5:41 the Senators were inexplicably trailing 2-0.

On the first shot Gustavsson faced, Mark Jankowski took a pass from Ruotsalainen and from the bottom of the right circle he whipped a wrist shot inside the right post.

The Senators finally solved Dell at 13:26 when defenseman Zac Leslie banged in a loose puck in front of the net with Dell down on the ice.

However, just when the home crowd announced at 3,094 started making a ruckus, the Amerks silenced the building 2:22 later as the red-hot Ruotsalainen scored his second of the night and third of the series as he wheeled out in front and lasered one from the slot to make it 3-1.

But the Amerks played a disastrous first half of the third period and the Senators had the game tied within 7:19. Andrew Agozzino started the trouble when he fired a shot from the left side that Dell never saw through traffic as it sailed over his left shoulder at 2:09.

Ninety seconds later Rochester’s Casey Fitzgerald took a double-minor penalty for high-sticking, and during the power play Josh Teves went off for boarding which gave the Senators a two-man advantage for 1:34.

They didn’t need that much time to the game at 3-3 as Roby Jarventine uncorked a one-timer over Dell’s glove on the short side.

“The third period certainly wasn't how we’d script it, but I thought our guys did a really good job of re-setting and not letting the third period bleed into overtime,” Appert said. “I liked us a lot in that overtime.”

Losing No. 1 goaltender Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen in the regular-season finale obviously wasn’t an ideal situation for the Amerks heading into the series, but Dell really stepped up.

After Dell owned the Senators in the regular season, posting a perfect 3-0 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, he won both playoff games by stopping 58 of 64 shots.

And so for Amerks fans who had to wait nearly eight years for a playoff victory, the wait for the next one was just two days and it resulted in Rochester’s first playoff series victory since 2005.

The first two games of the best-of-five divisional round series are in Utica, then the series shifts to Blue Cross Arena for Game 3 at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, May 15, and Game 4 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

“We knew it would be tough, we knew they were not going to quit,” Murray said. “One of the hardest things is ending a team’s season so we knew they were going to come out hard. We knew they’d have a push and they did, but we were able to to weather the storm (in the third) and come back.”

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brett Murray scores the winner in overtime as Amerks sweep out Senators in AHL playoffs