Following rise in violence, Councilmember Johnny Dodd organizes community

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

Following a rise in crime over the past few years—and a rash of violent crime in the area over the past week—District 2 City Councilman Johnny Dodd held another anti-violence community meeting in East Jackson Tuesday night, one of many he has hosted in the past few months.

A double homicide that occurred last week at 310 North Parkway ended with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man dead, and another 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man hurt. Although the shooter has not yet been caught, the Jackson Police Department says they are closing in on an arrest.

But Dodd is not waiting on another crime before he fights back. And his weapon of choice? Community support and love.

“We’ve had a rash of crime over the past several years, and we’re calling this group Anti-Violent Crime Working Group,” he said. “We’re trying to organize and collaborate with city leaders,  county leaders, churches, nonprofit organizations, school board members, law enforcement—everybody. We’re just trying to come together to see if we can come up with some solutions.”

Although there have been similar efforts in the past, Dodd says the community lets progress make them “complacent”—and the cycle begins again.

“We meet, our crime rates go down, and we get comfortable,” he said. “And then you get times like now. We’ve lost six young men in the past month. And we just can’t keep doing that. It’s long overdue. We need to come up with solutions.

“As an elected official, it’s time to put some money in prevention.”

According to Dodd, there have been nine homicides in the area in the past year—and four in the past month.

Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley, who was in attendance, expressed that the rate of deaths were surprising even to him.

“This recent uptick in shooting incidents is so troubling,” he said. “I’ve been at this department for 32 years. And it’s really been since the early 90’s since I’ve seen this kind of repetition in such quick succession.

“We have to have the community to do this. We’ve got to find why this is going on, and we’ve got to stop it.”

Community leaders from various churches in the area, job centers and youth programs spoke, bringing ideas to the table on various aspects of community life that they felt were lacking in the area.

Katrina Howard, a resident of the area, stood before the crowd with a shirt bearing the faces of all the young men killed by violence or drug overdoses in the area.

“We’ve been desensitized,” she said. “All of these are from our community. All of these are dead. And I have more to add….We don’t have much time. We’re losing them fast.”

By the end of the meeting, Dodd organized a directory of community services to start bringing together for future meetings—and he plans to add more.

“I’m here as a father. It’s not about being a city council member,” he said, audibly emotional.  “We have a problem. We’re losing our young men. And it seems like we don’t care. It’s time for this community to come together.

“I don’t feel right when I sit on the council giving $1 million to a walking trail when our young men are dying. It didn’t feel right…We can’t keep looking the other way. It’s time to put our words to action.”

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Following rise in violence, Councilmember Johnny Dodd organizes community

The Jackson Sun

