Watch: Clemson dual-sport athlete Will Taylor gets first career hit in debut

Dual-sport Clemson athlete Will Taylor got his first action as a member of the baseball team on Friday and took advantage of the opportunity.

The Tigers’ quarterback and special teamer served as Clemson’s designated hitter against the No. 21 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and delivered with a single grounder up the middle on his first at-bat.

Taylor had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Clemson football’s Oct. 2 matchup with Boston College. In the Tigers’ 9-3 victory, he finished 1-4 with one run and one hit.

On the football field last fall, Taylor averaged 10.7 yards on six punt returns and rushed for 20 yards on five attempts.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Taylor’s debut and first career hit.

