Clemson, SC

Watch: Clemson dual-sport athlete Will Taylor gets first career hit in debut

By Justin Robertson
 4 days ago

Dual-sport Clemson athlete Will Taylor got his first action as a member of the baseball team on Friday and took advantage of the opportunity.

The Tigers’ quarterback and special teamer served as Clemson’s designated hitter against the No. 21 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and delivered with a single grounder up the middle on his first at-bat.

Taylor had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Clemson football’s Oct. 2 matchup with Boston College. In the Tigers’ 9-3 victory, he finished 1-4 with one run and one hit.

On the football field last fall, Taylor averaged 10.7 yards on six punt returns and rushed for 20 yards on five attempts.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Taylor’s debut and first career hit.

https://twitter.com/QualkTalk/status/1522722084782235649?s=20&t=vixPPU1bxJp9J1ttBGYOog

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1522745278582853632?s=20&t=vixPPU1bxJp9J1ttBGYOog

https://twitter.com/CadeKlubnikQB/status/1522721099716476928?s=20&t=vixPPU1bxJp9J1ttBGYOog

https://twitter.com/JermaineCurtis/status/1522676849524019200?s=20&t=vixPPU1bxJp9J1ttBGYOog

https://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1522715054667448321?s=20&t=vixPPU1bxJp9J1ttBGYOog

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NBC Sports

Poole defends himself against insinuation he tried to hurt Ja

One moment from the Warriors' blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies could determine how the remainder of the series plays out. With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 142-112 win over Memphis at Chase Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, Ja Morant appeared to have sustained a knee injury on a loose-ball play involving Jordan Poole.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class currently rank?

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer   Tight End   Pierce, NE   3-star Gunnar Gottula   Offensive Line   Lincoln, NE   4-star Dwight Bootle   Defensive Back   Miami, FL   3-star Sam Sledge   Offensive Line   Omaha, NE   3-star William Watson   Quarterback   Springfield, MA   3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

