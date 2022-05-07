KBI: Arrest made in Allen County homicide case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man connected to the death of Richard Diehl.

Raymond D. Maloney, 78, was arrested Friday at his residence in La Harpe, Kansas. Maloney was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of Richard Diehl, 68. Diehl and Maloney were neighbors.

Maloney was arrested without incident and was then booked into the Allen County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.