No. 9 hitter sets stage for Bishop Stang baseball to capture walk-off win over Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH — With his father, Bob Prince, the head coach at UMass Dartmouth, Jackson Tingley Price has been around baseball long enough to know what was needed of him Friday afternoon.

As Bishop Stang’s No. 9 hitter stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning with the game tied at 3, there was only one thing on his mind.

“I was just thinking I needed to get on base anyway possible because we had the top of the order behind me,” he said.

Tingley Prince came out on top of a 10-pitch battle with Dartmouth reliever Ethan Marques to reach base with a walk, setting the stage to score the winning run just minutes later.

“Once you foul off a few, you kind of get in a rhythm. I just kept on fouling them off until I saw a ball and I got the walk,” Tingley Prince said. “I’m a role player and I just want to help us win any way possible whether it’s in the field or at the plate. For example, that walk got us the win.”

A double by Justin Gouveia and an intentional walk to Cam Letourneau loaded the bases with no outs and Seamus Marshall delivered a deep bomb to center field, driving in Tingley Prince for the winning run as the Spartans enjoyed a 4-3 walk-off victory over Dartmouth in front of a large crowd at Hugh Carney Stadium

“To have our nine guy get on and to have Gouveia who is one the better players in the area up next,” said Bishop Stang head coach Brian Rose. “Gouveia showed what he does in most situations, never mind the big situations. He steps up for our team. Having a double right there and then you have Seamus, another all-star, you know he’s just going to get it done as well.

“Congrats to those guys for grinding it out because not all games are pretty and not all wins are pretty, but we’ll take as many as we can get.”

Seamus had all the confidence in the world when he went up to bat with a chance to win the game.

“I just knew I had to get the ball in the air to drive in a run,” he said. “I knew I had to get the ball deep and get it in the air.

“I just tried to stay calm and do my job. We knew Jackson was going to get us started and we had the top of the order coming up next and we knew we could do our jobs and get the win.”

Seamus credited Tingley Prince with getting the Spartans off on the right foot in the seventh.

“In my opinion that was his best at bat of the year,” Seamus said. “He worked really hard to get that walk. It was exactly what we needed to get us going in that seventh inning.”

Gouveia added, “That was huge. I knew he was going to get on. To get on to lead off the inning and put the pressure on Dartmouth with the top of the order coming up, things can happen. I knew we were going to win.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bishop Stang got on the scoreboard first as Gouveia led off the game with a walk and then later scored on an RBI single by Marshall to put the Spartans out front 1-0 heading into the second inning.

Dartmouth answered as Chace Feno, who reached on a walk, scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Silva to tie the game at 1.

SOFTBALL:Sophomore shortstop is playing beyond her years for Dartmouth

Stang added a run in both the second and third innings thanks to RBIs from Brayden Bennett and Aiden Cardoza to go out front 3-1 heading into the fourth.

Dartmouth responded as No. 9 batter Nikko Morris drove in Feno and Silva with a double to center field to knot the game at three.

“It’s Stang vs. Dartmouth,” said Dartmouth head coach Mike Frates. “It was like that when I was playing. It’s a great rivalry. The kids all know each other.

“Both teams had opportunities to go up late in the game. For one reason or another it didn’t happen and it comes down to executing and they did a little more than we did today.”

Stang almost scored in the sixth inning when Kaiden Peltier slugged a deep shot to right center field and rounded the bases. He attempted to score on an overthrown ball, but was tagged out at home by Silva.

Cardoza retired the side with two strikeouts and a groundout in the top of the seventh. He scattered five hits with four walks over seven innings while striking out seven.

“We knew we were going to have a decent pitching staff, but I didn’t know we were going to be that good,” Rose said. “Our pitchers in every game have given us a chance to win — even in the game we lost to Austin Prep, Cardoza threw amazing in that game.

“Our pitching has been our strong point this year. Our bullpen is pretty good too.”

Feno started on the mound for Dartmouth and went six innings, allowing three runs off six hits with five walks while striking out five.

“Chace did a great job,” Frates said. “He’s not necessarily a pitcher, but he’s athletic and he’s a baseball guy. He knows what he’s doing out there.”

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, the Spartans improve to 8-1. They have three games next week, including a rematch with Dartmouth on Friday at UMass Dartmouth. The loss ends a three-game win streak for Dartmouth, which falls to 9-3. It hosts Apponequet on Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marshall made the most of his two hits as he drove in a pair of runs, including the game-winner in the seventh inning.

FRATES: “There were too many mistakes. We had four mental mistakes on the bases and that’s what we talk about all the time. Physical errors are going to happen and you can overcome stuff like that, but mental errors are really tough to come back from, especially against good teams. You just can’t have them. We’ll work on them and get better.”

ROSE ON THE RIVALRY: “It’s always fun for the students, the players and for us coaches. It’s always a big game we have marked off on our calendar.”

DARTMOUTH STATS: Harvey Berube, Morris (two RBIs) and Chase Lackie each had a double while Marques and Matt Lariviere had one single apiece. Feno scored two runs.

BISHOP STANG STATS: Gouveia (2-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored), Marshall (2-for-4 with two RBIs), Peltier (1-for-2 with a triple and walk), Cardoza (1-for-3 with an RBI), Ryan Jones (1-for-3), and Brayden Bennett (1-for-3 with an RBI) contributed.

Dartmouth;010;202;0—3

Bishop Stang;111;000;1—4

WP: Cardoza (2-1 with two saves); LP: Marques