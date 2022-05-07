ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 premiere date announced with new trailer reveal

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Looks like Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence will try to cut off the head of the snake in Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.”. It was announced Netflix series, based on the “Karate Kid” movie series, is set to...

