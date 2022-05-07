LIST: Where you can vote for the May 7 special election
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The first of two special elections will take place on Saturday, May 7 and with early voting having reached its end, this the last chance voters have to make their voices heard this time around.East Texans to vote on nearly $1 billion in school bonds
East Texans will be voting on a plethora of issues, including city council races, school bonds , and two amendments to the Texas Constitution .
Below is a list of where you can vote on election day in all 28 East Texas counties. The list is pulled from each county’s local election page.
Anderson County
- Freedom Fellowship (122 Kickapoo St., Palestine, TX 75803)
- New Christian Church (1500 W. Reagan St., Palestine, TX 75801)
- Washington Early Childhood Development Center (1020 W. Hamlett St., Palestine, TX 75803)
- Westwood ISD (1801 Panther Blvd., Palestine, TX 75803)
- Tennessee Colony Community Center (6900 W. FM 321, Tennessee Colony, TX 75861)
- Frankston Annex (320 Commerce St., Frankston, TX 75763)
- Montalba Community Center (9590 N. SH 19, Montalba, TX 75853)
Angelina County
- City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center (516 Montrose Street, Lufkin, TX 75901)
- Diboll City Hall (400 Kenley Street, 75941)
- Huntington Civic Center (1179 HWY 69 N, 75949)
- Lakewood Baptist Church (3497 HWY 147, Zavalla, TX, 75980)
- St. Patrick’s Catholic Center (2118 Lowery St., Lufkin, TX 75901)
- Lufkin Restoration Center (5574 E. Hwy 103, Lufkin, TX 75901)
- La Casa De Alfarero-Redland Baptist Church (234 Redland Church Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904)
- O’Quinn Baptist Church (7433 US Hwy 69, North Pollok, TX 75969)
- Life Point Church (4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)
- Cross Road Baptist Church (5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904)
- First Christian Church (1300 S. 1st St., Lufkin, TX 75901)
- First Ora Missionary Baptist Church (110 Faye Jones Rd., Huntington, TX 75949)
- Fuller Springs Baptist Church (5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901)
- Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104 (3500 S. First St., Lufkin, TX 75904)
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (606 Bending Oak, Lufkin, TX 75904)
- Lufkin Shrine Club (3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin, TX 75904)
- Pollok Baptist Church (1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok, TX 75969)
- Bethel Assembly of God (3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)
- Woodlawn Baptist Church (4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin, TX 75904)
- Bald Hill Baptist Church (128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin, TX 75901)
- Fairview Baptist Church (3742 FM 2108/ FM 58, Lufkin, TX 75901)
- Salem Baptist Church (965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington, TX 75949)
- Southside Baptist Church (1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901)
Bowie County
- Bowie County Courthouse (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX)
- Goree Academic Learning Center (3201 Lincoln Ave., Texarkana TX)
- St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church (2921 Norris Cooley Dr., Texarkana TX)
- Westlawn Elementary School (410 Westlawn Dr., Texarkana TX)
- Theron Jones Early Literacy Center (2600 W. 15TH St.., Texarkana TX)
- Texarkana College (2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana, TX)
- Highland Park Elementary School (401 W 25th St., Texarkana TX)
- Texarkana City Hall (220 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX)
- Landmark Pentecostal Church (1601 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX)
- Sullivan Performing Arts Center (3941 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX)
- Richmond Road Baptist Church (5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX)
- First Baptist Church TXK (3015 Moores Ln., Texarkana, TX)
- Pleasant Grove Middle School (5605 Cooks Ln., Texarkana, TX)
- Wake Village City Hall (624 Burma Rd., Texarkana, TX)
- Liberty Eylau School of Success (766 Macedonia Rd., Texarkana, TX)
- Eylau Methodist Church (5214 US HWY 59 S, Texarkana, TX)
- Buchanan Baptist Church (3635 Buchanan Loop Rd., Texarkana, TX)
- Nash Elementary School (100 Burton St., Nash, TX)
- PG Volunteer Fire Dept. (3123 FM 559, Texarkana, TX)
- C5 Volunteer Fire Dept. (9534 W. New Boston Rd., Texarkana, TX)
- Red Springs Baptist Church (1101 FM 991, Texarkana, TX)
- Hooks High School (401 E Ave. A., Hooks, TX 75561)
- Malta First Baptist Church (6178 US HWY 82 W, DeKalb TX)
- Redwater City Hall (120 Redwater Blvd. W, Redwater, TX)
- Maud City Hall (135 Main St, Maud, TX)
- First Baptist Church New Boston (506 S McCoy Blvd. New Boston, TX)
- Old Salem Baptist Church (6199 FM 1840, Simms, TX)
- Masonic Lodge (101 N Bowie St., DeKalb, TX)
- Oak Grove Lighthouse Church (94 FM 1326 N, DeKalb, TX)
- Hubbard ISD (3347 HWY 259, DeKalb, TX)
- DeKalb High School (152 SW Maple St., DeKalb, TX)
- Simms Baptist Church (105 CR 4216, Simms, TX)
- Crossroads Community Center (10650 FM 561, Simms, TX)
Camp County
- Camp County Courthouse (First floor, 126 Church St., Pittsburg, TX)
Cass County
- Linden Voting Building (227 E. Rush St., Linden, TX 75563)
- Hughes Springs Community Center (902 E. 1st St., Hughes Springs, TX 75656)
- Marietta Community Building (308 N. Central Ave., Marietta, TX 75566)
- Morris Building at Bowie Cass Electric (117 North St., Douglassville, TX 75560)
- Queen City City Hall (601 Loop 236, Queen City, TX 75572)
- Atlanta City Hall (315 N. Buckner St., Atlanta, TX 75551)
- North East Texas Property Management Building (101 E. Pinecrest Dr., Atlanta, TX 75551)
Cherokee County
- Jacksonville Public Library (526 E. Commerce Street, 75766)
- The River Church (595 Marcus Street, Alto, TX, 75925)
- Gallatin Community Center (626 S. Chandler St., Gallatin, TX 75764)
- Cove Springs Community Church (4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville, TX 75766)
- Afton Grove Baptist Church (360 CR 4208, Jacksonville, TX 75766)
- First Christian Church (1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville, TX 75766)
- Maranatha Community Worship Center (214 CR 2131, Maydelle, TX 75772)
- New Hope Baptist Church (12580 FM 747 S., Jacksonville, TX 75766)
- New Summerfield First Baptist Church (201 Church St., New Summerfield, TX 75780)
- Rusk Church of Christ (397 S. Main St., Rusk, TX 75785)
- Mt. Selman Methodist Church (135 CR 3701, Bullard, TX 75757)
- Jacksonville College-Buckner Chapel (105 B.J. Albritton Dr., Jacksonville, TX 75766)
- Blackjack Baptist Church (18214 Hwy 110 N., Blackjack, Troup, TX 75789
- The River Church-Wells (264 Rusk Ave., Wells, TX 75976)
- East Lake Baptist Church (153 Eastdale Ln., Bullard, TX 75757)
Franklin County
- Franklin County Annex East (502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, TX, 75457)
- The Hub/ Senior Citizen Center (208 Taylor St., Mt. Vernon, TX 75457)
- Hagansport Community Center (10284 SH 37 N., Talco, TX 75487)
- Denton Baptist Church (1113 Holbrook St., Mt. Vernon, TX 75457)
- Commissioner Pct. 3 Building (513 Hwy 900 W., Mt. Vernon, TX 75457)
- Franklin County Building (1013 N. Main St., Winnsboro, TX 75494)
- Good Hope Family Fellowship Church (6611 FM 115, Scroggins, TX 75480)
- South Franklin Community Center (3150 FM 1448, Scroggins, TX 75480)
Gregg County
- Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young Street, 75602)
- Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston Street, Kilgore, TX, 75662)
- Longview Community Center (500 E. Whaley St., Longview, TX 75601)
- Judson Community Center (1129 FM 1844, Longview, TX 75605)
- Pine Tree Community Center (1701 Pine Tree Rd., Longview, TX 75604)
- Greggton Community Center (3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, TX 75604)
- Gladewater First Methodist Church (217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater, TX 75647)
- Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria (5219 Old Highway 135 N, Liberty City, TX 75662)
- Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston St., Kilgore, TX 75662)
- Elderville Community Center (10450 Hwy 349, Longview, TX 75603)
- Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young St., Longview, TX 75602)
Deadlines you need to know for the May 7 & 24 elections
Harrison County
- Gold Hall Community Center (101 East Elm Street, Hallsville, TX)
- G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church (2302 Holland Street, Marshall, TX, 75670)
- Harleton Community Center (4335 Community Street, Harleton, TX 75651)
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)
- Woodland Hill Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75601)
- Marshall Convention Center (2501 E. End Blvd. S., Marshall, TX 75672)
- E.T.B.U. Spiritual Life Building (1209 N. Grove St., Marshall, TX 75670)
- Lions Community Center (1201 Louisiana St., Marshall, TX 75672)
- T.J. Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack, TX 75661)
- Harrison County ESD 9 Central Fire Station (130 FM 451, Elysian Fields, TX)
- Harrison County ESD 3 Central Fire Station (9432 US Hwy 80 E., Scottsville, TX 75672)
- St. Mark’s Methodist Church (1101 Jasper Dr., Marshall, TX 75672)
- Harrison County ESD 2 Station 3 (9091 SH 154, Marshall, TX, 75672)
- Harrison County ESD 4 Station 4 (4476 SH 43 S., Marshall, TX 75672)
- Harrison County Airport (2110 Warren Dr., Marhsall, TX 75672)
- West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Station 3 (19797 FM 449, Longview, TX 75605)
- Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oaklawn Terrace, Marshall, TX 75670)
- Smyrna Methodist Church (18626 FM 450 N., Diana, TX 75640)
- Scottsville Community Center (135 Green St., Scottsville, TX 75672)
- Marshall City Arena (3310 Poplar St., Marshall, TX 75672)
- West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Main Fire Station (2656 S. Access Rd., Longview, TX 75605)
- Friendship Baptist Church (1140 FM 1186, Marshall, TX 75672)
- Marshall Public Library (300 S. Alamo St., Marshall, TX 75670)
- Morton Baptist Church (22177 SH 154, Diana, TX 75640)
- Athey Baptist Church (14254 SH 154, Harleton, TX 75651)
- Trails End Cowboy Church (1361 FM 450 S., Hallsville, TX 75650)
Henderson County
- Lakeview Assembly of God Church (700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143)
- First United Methodist Church (204 SH 31 W., Chandler, TX 75758)
- Henderson County Elections Center (201 E. Larkin St., Athens, Texas 75751)
- Gun Barrel City Hall (1716 W. Main St., Gun Barrel City, TX 75156)
- Cain Center (915 S. Palestine St., Athens, Texas 75751)
- Cross Roads ISD Gym (14434 FM 59, Malakoff, TX 75148)
- Payne Springs FD (12650 SH 198, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156)
- Faith Baptist Church (13567 SH 31, Brownsboro, TX 75756)
- Henderson County Larue Complex (9551 CR 4719, Larue, TX 75770)
- Malakoff ISD Learning Center (110 Jackson St., Malakoff, TX 75148)
Hopkins County
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 (128 G Jefferson St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)
- Sulphur Springs Middle School (835 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)
- Hopkins County Courthouse (118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)
- Hopkins County Civic Center (1200 Houston St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)
- Cumby Municipal Building (100 E Main St., Cumby, TX 75433)
- Como-Pickton CISD (13017 SH 11 E., Como, TX 75431)
Houston County
- Crockett Fire Station (200 N. 6th St., Crockett, TX 75835)
- Grace Lutheran Church (925 W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835)
- Crockett ISD Admin. Building (1400 W. Austin St., Crockett, TX 75835)
- Houston County Senior Citizen Center (716 W. Wells St., Crockett 75835)
- First United Methodist Church-Grapeland (715 US Hwy 287 N., Grapeland, TX 75844)
- Lovelady Community Center-Bldg. 2 (124 E. Cox St., Lovelady, TX 75851)
- Weches Fire Station (19538 SH 21 E., Grapeland, TX 75844)
- Austonio Community Center (13108 FM 1208 W., Crockett, TX 75851)
- Wilcox Community Center (350 FM 2663, Latexo, TX)
- Weldon Baptist Church (11812 FM 230, Lovelady, TX 75851)
- First Baptist Church Kennard (300 Carson St., Kennard, TX 75847)
Marion County
- Marion County Election Building (504 N. Alley, Jefferson, TX, 75657)
- MIMS VFD (9902 FM 729, Avinger, TX 75630)
- Kelleyville Senior Citizen Building (130 Kelley Park Rd., Jefferson, TX 75657)
- Smithland VFD-Community (8247 SH 49 E., Jefferson, TX 75657)
- Lone Oak Baptist Church (120 Watts Rd., Jefferson, TX 75657)
Morris County
- County Annex Building (502 Union St., Daingerfield, TX 75638)
- Lone Star Fire Dept. (201 W. Industrial, Lone Star, TX 75668)
- Omaha City Hall (302 Whiteoak Ave., Omaha, TX 75571)
Nacogdoches County
- Beck Building (720 Seventh St., Cushing, TX 75760)
- Douglass ISD (20712 S. FM 225, Douglass, TX 75943)
- Central Heights ISD (10317 N. US Hwy. 259, Nacogdoches, TX 75965)
- First Baptist Church Garrison (276 W Magnolia St., Garrison, TX 75946)
- Bethel Baptist Church (429 Happyland Rd., Nacogdoches, TX 75965)
- Nacogdoches County Expo Center (3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75961)
- C. L. Simon Recreation Center (1112 North St., Nacogdoches, TX 75961)
- Calvary Baptist Church (3732 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75965)
- New Hope Congregational Methodist Church (5301 E Main St., Nacogdoches, TX 75961)
- A. L. Mangham Jr. Airport-Pilot’s Lounge (556 Terry Crawford Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75964)
- Woden ISD (5263 FM 226, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)
- Martinsville ISD (12952 E. SH 7, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)
- Chireno City Hall (664 Main St., Chireno, TX 75937)
- Etoile ISD (16039 FM 226, Etoile, TX 75944)
Panola County
- Carthage Missionary Baptist Church (916 W. Sabine St., Carthage, TX)
- Carthage Community Center (200 Park Dr., Carthage, TX)
- Beckville Community Center (225 S. Washington, Beckville, TX)
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church (5209 FM 959, Beckville, TX)
- Comm. 4 VFD Sub Station (254 CR 3151, DeBerry, TX)
- Shady Grove Bapt. Church (138 CR 314, DeBerry, TX)
- Community Four VFD (112 FM 9, Waskom, TX)
- Midyett Baptist Church (601 CR 326, DeBerry, TX)
- Deadwood Community Center (752 CR 445, Carthage, TX)
- Woods VFD (208 CR 425, Tenaha, TX)
- Gary City Hall (2607 FM 999, Gary, TX)
- Clayton Community Center (4580 SH 315, Carthage, TX)
- Old Center Community Center (7093 FM 699, Tenaha, TX)
- Murvaul Baptist Church (3390 FM 10, Carthage, TX)
- Walnut Springs Baptist Church (1806 FM 1186, DeBerry, TX)
- Panola Christian Church (7881 FM 2517, Carthage, TX)
- Turner Alumni Center (1023 MLK Blvd, Carthage, TX)
- Carthage Civic Center (1702 S. Adams St., Carthage, TX)
- Galloway Methodist Church (217 CR 4562, Carthage, TX)
Polk County
- Polk County Judicial Center (101 W. Mill Street, Livingston, TX 77351)
- Onalaska Sub Courthouse (14111 US HWY 190 West, Onalaska, TX 77360)
- Sechrest Webster Community Center (100 W. Front Street, Corrigan, TX 75939)
- Escapees Activity Center (114 Blue Jay, Livingston, TX 77351)
- Soda Baptist Church (8135 US Hwy 190 E., Livingston, TX 77351)
Rains County
- Rocky Point Community Center (2134 S. SH 19, Emory, TX 75440)
- East Tawakoni Community Center (288 Briggs Blvd., East Tawakoni, TX 75472)
- Bright Star Church (1399 Rs CR 3480, Emory, TX 75440)
- Emory Baptist Church (260 Planters St., Emory, TX 75440)
- Della Blanton Memorial Hall (200 Rs CR 4370, Emory, TX 75440)
- Rains County Library (150 Doris Briggs Pwky., Emory, TX 75440)
- First Baptist Church of Point (985 Industrial Blvd., Point, TX 75472)
Rusk County
- County Barn Pct. 4 (13612 FM 1798 W., Henderson, TX)
- Chandler Street Church of Christ (2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore, TX 75662)
- Mt. Enterprise Community Center (300 NW 2 nd , Mt. Enterprise, TX)
- Sherman R. Smith Community Center (231 N. Hood, Tatum, TX)
Sabine County
- First Baptist Church Family Life Center (301 Mains St., Hemphill, TX 75948)
- Six Mile Baptist Church (9575 SH 87, Hemphill, TX 75948)
- First Baptist Church Life Center, Pineland (112 Timberland Hwy, Pineland, TX 75968)
- Bethany Baptist Church (7078 State Hwy 87 N., Milam, TX 75959)
- Thomas Johnson Church of Christ (840 Thomas Johnson Rd., Hemphill, TX 75948)
Texans to vote on propositions to lower property taxes in May 7 election
San Augustine County
- San Augustine County Education Building (1002 Barrett St., San Augustine, TX 75972)
- Broaddus Community Center (CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus, TX 75929)
- San Augustine High School Gym Lobby (500 Norvell Dr., San Augustine, TX 75972)
- Cross Road Church (SH 103 and FM 1277, San Augustine, TX 75972)
- First United Methodist Church (205 S. Liberty St., San Augustine, TX 75972)
- Chinquapin Baptist Church (FM 1751 off SH 103, San Augustine, TX 75972)
Shelby County
- Community House (425 San Augustine St., Center, TX 75935)
- First United Methodist Church (175 Faulkville Rd., Joaquin, TX 75954)
- First Baptist Church Shelbyville (5030 SH 87 S., Shelbyville, TX 75973)
- First United Methodist Church (256 N. George Bowers Dr., Tenaha, TX 75954)
- Timpson School Gym Foyer (836 Bear Dr., Timpson, TX 75975)
Smith County
- The HUB (304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702)
- Bullard Southern Baptist (716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757)
- Bell Elementary (1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler, TX 75701)
- First Christian Church (4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701)
- Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701)
- Lindale Masonic Lodge (200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771)
- Noonday Community Center (16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703)
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church (405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791)
- Clarkston Elementary (2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler, TX 75701)
- Central Baptist Church (1343 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703)
- Flint Baptist Church (11131 FM 2868 W., Flint, TX 75762)
- Jones-Boshears Elementary School (3450 Chandler Hwy., Tyler, TX 75702)
- Old Tyler Airport (150 Airport Dr., Tyler, TX 75704)
- St. Louis Baptist Church (4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701)
- T J Austin Elementary (1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler, TX 75702)
- Three Lakes Middle (2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler, TX 75703)
- Tyler Senior Center (1915 Garden Valley Rd., Tyler, TX 75702)
- Bethel Bible Church (17121 Hwy 69 S., Tyler, TX 75703)
- Arp First Baptist Church (304 W. Front St., Arp, TX 75750)
- Cameron J Jarvis Library (102 S. Georgia St., Troup, TX 75789)
- Chapel Hill Fire Department (13801 CR 220, Tyler, TX 75707)
- St. Violet Baptist Church (14129 FM 2767, Tyler, TX 75708)
- Hideaway Members Svcs Building (101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway, TX 75771)
- Crossbrand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler, TX 75708)
- Victor Kay Gymnasium (605 Wildcat Dr., Winona, TX 75792)
Titus County
- Disabled American Veterans Bldg. (100 W. 1st St. #B100, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455)
- County Courthouse Annex (100 W 1st St., Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)
- Civic Center (1800 N. Jefferson Ave., Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455)
- South Jefferson Baptist Church (1701 S. Jefferson Ave., Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455)
Trinity County
- Apple Springs VFD (14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs, TX 75926)
- Groveton Church of Christ Annex (169 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75926)
- Trinity City Hall (101 W. Madison, Trinity, TX 75862)
Upshur County
- East Mountain Community Center (103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer, TX 75645)
- Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 (10478 SH 154, Diana, TX 75640)
- Assembly of God Church (1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer, TX 75644)
- Ore City Community Center (408 Althea, Ore City, TX 75683)
- Big Sandy ISD (#1 Wildcat Dr., Big Sandy, TX 75755)
- St. James Baptist Church (2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater, TX 75647)
- Oak Hill Baptist Church (3084 FM 2088, Gilmer, TX 75644)
- Upshur County Library (702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer, TX 75644)
Van Zandt County
- Canton Senior Citizens Center (200 W. Grove St., Canton, TX 75103)
- Grace Bible Fellowship (17897 FM 1255 Canton, TX 75103)
- Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion (203 NE Pacific, Grand Saline, TX)
- Pruitt Baptist Church – Recreation Center (9908 SH 110 Van, TX)
- Randall Hall (1069 VZCR 1129, Fruitvale, TX)
- Bateman Center (202 Bateman St. Edgewood, TX)
- Van Zandt County Library (317 First Monday Ln. Canton, TX)
- Old Bethel Baptist Church (103 VZCR 2313, Canton, TX)
- Phalba Independent Church (11064 SH 198 Mabank, TX)
- High Community Center (VZCR 2120 & 2114, Canton, TX)
- St. Mark’s CME Church (402 S Third St., Wills Point, TX)
- Wills Point Community Center (307 N. Fourth St., Wills Point, TX)
- Edgewood Church of Christ (15915 US Hwy. 80, Edgewood, TX)
- First Assembly of God (801 E. Hwy 243, Canton, TX)
- Van Community Center (310 Chestnut, Van, TX)
- Ben Wheeler Fire Dept. (5480 FM 858, Ben Wheeler, TX)
- Edom Community Center (150 VZCR 4800 fka 100 Old School Rd., Edom, TX)
- Bridge Fellowship Student Center (12199 FM 858, Martins Mill, TX)
Wood County
- Carroll Green Civic Center, Mineola ISD, Quitman ISD, Winnsboro ISD (602 McAllister St. Quitman, TX 75783)
- Yantis Community Center (101 City Circle, Yantis, TX 75497)
- Alba Community Center (106 Hopkins St., Alba, TX 75410)
- Harold Simmons Community Center (5921 FM 779, Golden, TX)
- First United Methodist Church Ministries Center (612 N. Newsom, Mineola, TX)
- Mineola City Hall (300 Greenville Hwy, Mineola, TX)
- Quitman Public Library (202 E. Goode St., Quitman, TX)
- Holly Lake Volunteer FD (126 PR 7869, Holly Lake Ranch, TX)
- Hawkins Community Center (301 Lynch St., Hawkins, TX)
- Quitman City Hall (401 E. Goode St., Quitman, TX)
- Winnsboro City Auditorium (SH 515 to Wheeler Driver, Winnsboro, TX)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0