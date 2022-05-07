LIST: Where you can vote for the May 7 special election

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The first of two special elections will take place on Saturday, May 7 and with early voting having reached its end, this the last chance voters have to make their voices heard this time around.

East Texans will be voting on a plethora of issues, including city council races, school bonds , and two amendments to the Texas Constitution .

Below is a list of where you can vote on election day in all 28 East Texas counties. The list is pulled from each county’s local election page.

Anderson County

Freedom Fellowship (122 Kickapoo St., Palestine, TX 75803)

New Christian Church (1500 W. Reagan St., Palestine, TX 75801)

Washington Early Childhood Development Center (1020 W. Hamlett St., Palestine, TX 75803)

Westwood ISD (1801 Panther Blvd., Palestine, TX 75803)

Tennessee Colony Community Center (6900 W. FM 321, Tennessee Colony, TX 75861)

Frankston Annex (320 Commerce St., Frankston, TX 75763)

Montalba Community Center (9590 N. SH 19, Montalba, TX 75853)

Angelina County

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center (516 Montrose Street, Lufkin, TX 75901)

Diboll City Hall (400 Kenley Street, 75941)

Huntington Civic Center (1179 HWY 69 N, 75949)

Lakewood Baptist Church (3497 HWY 147, Zavalla, TX, 75980)

St. Patrick’s Catholic Center (2118 Lowery St., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Lufkin Restoration Center (5574 E. Hwy 103, Lufkin, TX 75901)

La Casa De Alfarero-Redland Baptist Church (234 Redland Church Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904)

O’Quinn Baptist Church (7433 US Hwy 69, North Pollok, TX 75969)

Life Point Church (4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Cross Road Baptist Church (5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904)

First Christian Church (1300 S. 1st St., Lufkin, TX 75901)

First Ora Missionary Baptist Church (110 Faye Jones Rd., Huntington, TX 75949)

Fuller Springs Baptist Church (5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104 (3500 S. First St., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (606 Bending Oak, Lufkin, TX 75904)

Lufkin Shrine Club (3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin, TX 75904)

Pollok Baptist Church (1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok, TX 75969)

Bethel Assembly of God (3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Woodlawn Baptist Church (4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin, TX 75904)

Bald Hill Baptist Church (128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Fairview Baptist Church (3742 FM 2108/ FM 58, Lufkin, TX 75901)

Salem Baptist Church (965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington, TX 75949)

Southside Baptist Church (1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Bowie County

Bowie County Courthouse (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX)

Goree Academic Learning Center (3201 Lincoln Ave., Texarkana TX)

St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church (2921 Norris Cooley Dr., Texarkana TX)

Westlawn Elementary School (410 Westlawn Dr., Texarkana TX)

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center (2600 W. 15TH St.., Texarkana TX)

Texarkana College (2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana, TX)

Highland Park Elementary School (401 W 25th St., Texarkana TX)

Texarkana City Hall (220 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX)

Landmark Pentecostal Church (1601 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX)

Sullivan Performing Arts Center (3941 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX)

Richmond Road Baptist Church (5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX)

First Baptist Church TXK (3015 Moores Ln., Texarkana, TX)

Pleasant Grove Middle School (5605 Cooks Ln., Texarkana, TX)

Wake Village City Hall (624 Burma Rd., Texarkana, TX)

Liberty Eylau School of Success (766 Macedonia Rd., Texarkana, TX)

Eylau Methodist Church (5214 US HWY 59 S, Texarkana, TX)

Buchanan Baptist Church (3635 Buchanan Loop Rd., Texarkana, TX)

Nash Elementary School (100 Burton St., Nash, TX)

PG Volunteer Fire Dept. (3123 FM 559, Texarkana, TX)

C5 Volunteer Fire Dept. (9534 W. New Boston Rd., Texarkana, TX)

Red Springs Baptist Church (1101 FM 991, Texarkana, TX)

Hooks High School (401 E Ave. A., Hooks, TX 75561)

Malta First Baptist Church (6178 US HWY 82 W, DeKalb TX)

Redwater City Hall (120 Redwater Blvd. W, Redwater, TX)

Maud City Hall (135 Main St, Maud, TX)

First Baptist Church New Boston (506 S McCoy Blvd. New Boston, TX)

Old Salem Baptist Church (6199 FM 1840, Simms, TX)

Masonic Lodge (101 N Bowie St., DeKalb, TX)

Oak Grove Lighthouse Church (94 FM 1326 N, DeKalb, TX)

Hubbard ISD (3347 HWY 259, DeKalb, TX)

DeKalb High School (152 SW Maple St., DeKalb, TX)

Simms Baptist Church (105 CR 4216, Simms, TX)

Crossroads Community Center (10650 FM 561, Simms, TX)

Camp County

Camp County Courthouse (First floor, 126 Church St., Pittsburg, TX)

Cass County

Linden Voting Building (227 E. Rush St., Linden, TX 75563)

Hughes Springs Community Center (902 E. 1st St., Hughes Springs, TX 75656)

Marietta Community Building (308 N. Central Ave., Marietta, TX 75566)

Morris Building at Bowie Cass Electric (117 North St., Douglassville, TX 75560)

Queen City City Hall (601 Loop 236, Queen City, TX 75572)

Atlanta City Hall (315 N. Buckner St., Atlanta, TX 75551)

North East Texas Property Management Building (101 E. Pinecrest Dr., Atlanta, TX 75551)

Cherokee County

Jacksonville Public Library (526 E. Commerce Street, 75766)

The River Church (595 Marcus Street, Alto, TX, 75925)

Gallatin Community Center (626 S. Chandler St., Gallatin, TX 75764)

Cove Springs Community Church (4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Afton Grove Baptist Church (360 CR 4208, Jacksonville, TX 75766)

First Christian Church (1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Maranatha Community Worship Center (214 CR 2131, Maydelle, TX 75772)

New Hope Baptist Church (12580 FM 747 S., Jacksonville, TX 75766)

New Summerfield First Baptist Church (201 Church St., New Summerfield, TX 75780)

Rusk Church of Christ (397 S. Main St., Rusk, TX 75785)

Mt. Selman Methodist Church (135 CR 3701, Bullard, TX 75757)

Jacksonville College-Buckner Chapel (105 B.J. Albritton Dr., Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Blackjack Baptist Church (18214 Hwy 110 N., Blackjack, Troup, TX 75789

The River Church-Wells (264 Rusk Ave., Wells, TX 75976)

East Lake Baptist Church (153 Eastdale Ln., Bullard, TX 75757)

Franklin County

Franklin County Annex East (502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, TX, 75457)

The Hub/ Senior Citizen Center (208 Taylor St., Mt. Vernon, TX 75457)

Hagansport Community Center (10284 SH 37 N., Talco, TX 75487)

Denton Baptist Church (1113 Holbrook St., Mt. Vernon, TX 75457)

Commissioner Pct. 3 Building (513 Hwy 900 W., Mt. Vernon, TX 75457)

Franklin County Building (1013 N. Main St., Winnsboro, TX 75494)

Good Hope Family Fellowship Church (6611 FM 115, Scroggins, TX 75480)

South Franklin Community Center (3150 FM 1448, Scroggins, TX 75480)

Gregg County

Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young Street, 75602)

Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston Street, Kilgore, TX, 75662)

Longview Community Center (500 E. Whaley St., Longview, TX 75601)

Judson Community Center (1129 FM 1844, Longview, TX 75605)

Pine Tree Community Center (1701 Pine Tree Rd., Longview, TX 75604)

Greggton Community Center (3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, TX 75604)

Gladewater First Methodist Church (217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater, TX 75647)

Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria (5219 Old Highway 135 N, Liberty City, TX 75662)

Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston St., Kilgore, TX 75662)

Elderville Community Center (10450 Hwy 349, Longview, TX 75603)

Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young St., Longview, TX 75602)

Harrison County

Gold Hall Community Center (101 East Elm Street, Hallsville, TX)

G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church (2302 Holland Street, Marshall, TX, 75670)

Harleton Community Center (4335 Community Street, Harleton, TX 75651)

Waskom Sub-Courthouse (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)

Woodland Hill Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75601)

Marshall Convention Center (2501 E. End Blvd. S., Marshall, TX 75672)

E.T.B.U. Spiritual Life Building (1209 N. Grove St., Marshall, TX 75670)

Lions Community Center (1201 Louisiana St., Marshall, TX 75672)

T.J. Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack, TX 75661)

Harrison County ESD 9 Central Fire Station (130 FM 451, Elysian Fields, TX)

Harrison County ESD 3 Central Fire Station (9432 US Hwy 80 E., Scottsville, TX 75672)

St. Mark’s Methodist Church (1101 Jasper Dr., Marshall, TX 75672)

Harrison County ESD 2 Station 3 (9091 SH 154, Marshall, TX, 75672)

Harrison County ESD 4 Station 4 (4476 SH 43 S., Marshall, TX 75672)

Harrison County Airport (2110 Warren Dr., Marhsall, TX 75672)

West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Station 3 (19797 FM 449, Longview, TX 75605)

Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oaklawn Terrace, Marshall, TX 75670)

Smyrna Methodist Church (18626 FM 450 N., Diana, TX 75640)

Scottsville Community Center (135 Green St., Scottsville, TX 75672)

Marshall City Arena (3310 Poplar St., Marshall, TX 75672)

West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Main Fire Station (2656 S. Access Rd., Longview, TX 75605)

Friendship Baptist Church (1140 FM 1186, Marshall, TX 75672)

Marshall Public Library (300 S. Alamo St., Marshall, TX 75670)

Morton Baptist Church (22177 SH 154, Diana, TX 75640)

Athey Baptist Church (14254 SH 154, Harleton, TX 75651)

Trails End Cowboy Church (1361 FM 450 S., Hallsville, TX 75650)

Henderson County

Lakeview Assembly of God Church (700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143)

First United Methodist Church (204 SH 31 W., Chandler, TX 75758)

Henderson County Elections Center (201 E. Larkin St., Athens, Texas 75751)

Gun Barrel City Hall (1716 W. Main St., Gun Barrel City, TX 75156)

Cain Center (915 S. Palestine St., Athens, Texas 75751)

Cross Roads ISD Gym (14434 FM 59, Malakoff, TX 75148)

Payne Springs FD (12650 SH 198, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156)

Faith Baptist Church (13567 SH 31, Brownsboro, TX 75756)

Henderson County Larue Complex (9551 CR 4719, Larue, TX 75770)

Malakoff ISD Learning Center (110 Jackson St., Malakoff, TX 75148)

Hopkins County

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 (128 G Jefferson St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Sulphur Springs Middle School (835 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Hopkins County Courthouse (118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Hopkins County Civic Center (1200 Houston St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Cumby Municipal Building (100 E Main St., Cumby, TX 75433)

Como-Pickton CISD (13017 SH 11 E., Como, TX 75431)

Houston County

Crockett Fire Station (200 N. 6th St., Crockett, TX 75835)

Grace Lutheran Church (925 W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835)

Crockett ISD Admin. Building (1400 W. Austin St., Crockett, TX 75835)

Houston County Senior Citizen Center (716 W. Wells St., Crockett 75835)

First United Methodist Church-Grapeland (715 US Hwy 287 N., Grapeland, TX 75844)

Lovelady Community Center-Bldg. 2 (124 E. Cox St., Lovelady, TX 75851)

Weches Fire Station (19538 SH 21 E., Grapeland, TX 75844)

Austonio Community Center (13108 FM 1208 W., Crockett, TX 75851)

Wilcox Community Center (350 FM 2663, Latexo, TX)

Weldon Baptist Church (11812 FM 230, Lovelady, TX 75851)

First Baptist Church Kennard (300 Carson St., Kennard, TX 75847)

Marion County

Marion County Election Building (504 N. Alley, Jefferson, TX, 75657)

MIMS VFD (9902 FM 729, Avinger, TX 75630)

Kelleyville Senior Citizen Building (130 Kelley Park Rd., Jefferson, TX 75657)

Smithland VFD-Community (8247 SH 49 E., Jefferson, TX 75657)

Lone Oak Baptist Church (120 Watts Rd., Jefferson, TX 75657)

Morris County

County Annex Building (502 Union St., Daingerfield, TX 75638)

Lone Star Fire Dept. (201 W. Industrial, Lone Star, TX 75668)

Omaha City Hall (302 Whiteoak Ave., Omaha, TX 75571)

Nacogdoches County

Beck Building (720 Seventh St., Cushing, TX 75760)

Douglass ISD (20712 S. FM 225, Douglass, TX 75943)

Central Heights ISD (10317 N. US Hwy. 259, Nacogdoches, TX 75965)

First Baptist Church Garrison (276 W Magnolia St., Garrison, TX 75946)

Bethel Baptist Church (429 Happyland Rd., Nacogdoches, TX 75965)

Nacogdoches County Expo Center (3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

C. L. Simon Recreation Center (1112 North St., Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Calvary Baptist Church (3732 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75965)

New Hope Congregational Methodist Church (5301 E Main St., Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

A. L. Mangham Jr. Airport-Pilot’s Lounge (556 Terry Crawford Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75964)

Woden ISD (5263 FM 226, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Martinsville ISD (12952 E. SH 7, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Chireno City Hall (664 Main St., Chireno, TX 75937)

Etoile ISD (16039 FM 226, Etoile, TX 75944)

Panola County

Carthage Missionary Baptist Church (916 W. Sabine St., Carthage, TX)

Carthage Community Center (200 Park Dr., Carthage, TX)

Beckville Community Center (225 S. Washington, Beckville, TX)

Mt. Zion Baptist Church (5209 FM 959, Beckville, TX)

Comm. 4 VFD Sub Station (254 CR 3151, DeBerry, TX)

Shady Grove Bapt. Church (138 CR 314, DeBerry, TX)

Community Four VFD (112 FM 9, Waskom, TX)

Midyett Baptist Church (601 CR 326, DeBerry, TX)

Deadwood Community Center (752 CR 445, Carthage, TX)

Woods VFD (208 CR 425, Tenaha, TX)

Gary City Hall (2607 FM 999, Gary, TX)

Clayton Community Center (4580 SH 315, Carthage, TX)

Old Center Community Center (7093 FM 699, Tenaha, TX)

Murvaul Baptist Church (3390 FM 10, Carthage, TX)

Walnut Springs Baptist Church (1806 FM 1186, DeBerry, TX)

Panola Christian Church (7881 FM 2517, Carthage, TX)

Turner Alumni Center (1023 MLK Blvd, Carthage, TX)

Carthage Civic Center (1702 S. Adams St., Carthage, TX)

Galloway Methodist Church (217 CR 4562, Carthage, TX)

Polk County

Polk County Judicial Center (101 W. Mill Street, Livingston, TX 77351)

Onalaska Sub Courthouse (14111 US HWY 190 West, Onalaska, TX 77360)

Sechrest Webster Community Center (100 W. Front Street, Corrigan, TX 75939)

Escapees Activity Center (114 Blue Jay, Livingston, TX 77351)

Soda Baptist Church (8135 US Hwy 190 E., Livingston, TX 77351)

Rains County

Rocky Point Community Center (2134 S. SH 19, Emory, TX 75440)

East Tawakoni Community Center (288 Briggs Blvd., East Tawakoni, TX 75472)

Bright Star Church (1399 Rs CR 3480, Emory, TX 75440)

Emory Baptist Church (260 Planters St., Emory, TX 75440)

Della Blanton Memorial Hall (200 Rs CR 4370, Emory, TX 75440)

Rains County Library (150 Doris Briggs Pwky., Emory, TX 75440)

First Baptist Church of Point (985 Industrial Blvd., Point, TX 75472)

Rusk County

County Barn Pct. 4 (13612 FM 1798 W., Henderson, TX)

Chandler Street Church of Christ (2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore, TX 75662)

Mt. Enterprise Community Center (300 NW 2 nd , Mt. Enterprise, TX)

, Mt. Enterprise, TX) Sherman R. Smith Community Center (231 N. Hood, Tatum, TX)

Sabine County

First Baptist Church Family Life Center (301 Mains St., Hemphill, TX 75948)

Six Mile Baptist Church (9575 SH 87, Hemphill, TX 75948)

First Baptist Church Life Center, Pineland (112 Timberland Hwy, Pineland, TX 75968)

Bethany Baptist Church (7078 State Hwy 87 N., Milam, TX 75959)

Thomas Johnson Church of Christ (840 Thomas Johnson Rd., Hemphill, TX 75948)

San Augustine County

San Augustine County Education Building (1002 Barrett St., San Augustine, TX 75972)

Broaddus Community Center (CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus, TX 75929)

San Augustine High School Gym Lobby (500 Norvell Dr., San Augustine, TX 75972)

Cross Road Church (SH 103 and FM 1277, San Augustine, TX 75972)

First United Methodist Church (205 S. Liberty St., San Augustine, TX 75972)

Chinquapin Baptist Church (FM 1751 off SH 103, San Augustine, TX 75972)

Shelby County

Community House (425 San Augustine St., Center, TX 75935)

First United Methodist Church (175 Faulkville Rd., Joaquin, TX 75954)

First Baptist Church Shelbyville (5030 SH 87 S., Shelbyville, TX 75973)

First United Methodist Church (256 N. George Bowers Dr., Tenaha, TX 75954)

Timpson School Gym Foyer (836 Bear Dr., Timpson, TX 75975)

Smith County

The HUB (304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702)

Bullard Southern Baptist (716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757)

Bell Elementary (1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler, TX 75701)

First Christian Church (4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701)

Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701)

Lindale Masonic Lodge (200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771)

Noonday Community Center (16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703)

Whitehouse United Methodist Church (405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791)

Clarkston Elementary (2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler, TX 75701)

Central Baptist Church (1343 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703)

Flint Baptist Church (11131 FM 2868 W., Flint, TX 75762)

Jones-Boshears Elementary School (3450 Chandler Hwy., Tyler, TX 75702)

Old Tyler Airport (150 Airport Dr., Tyler, TX 75704)

St. Louis Baptist Church (4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701)

T J Austin Elementary (1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler, TX 75702)

Three Lakes Middle (2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler, TX 75703)

Tyler Senior Center (1915 Garden Valley Rd., Tyler, TX 75702)

Bethel Bible Church (17121 Hwy 69 S., Tyler, TX 75703)

Arp First Baptist Church (304 W. Front St., Arp, TX 75750)

Cameron J Jarvis Library (102 S. Georgia St., Troup, TX 75789)

Chapel Hill Fire Department (13801 CR 220, Tyler, TX 75707)

St. Violet Baptist Church (14129 FM 2767, Tyler, TX 75708)

Hideaway Members Svcs Building (101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway, TX 75771)

Crossbrand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler, TX 75708)

Victor Kay Gymnasium (605 Wildcat Dr., Winona, TX 75792)

Titus County

Disabled American Veterans Bldg. (100 W. 1st St. #B100, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455)

County Courthouse Annex (100 W 1st St., Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)

Civic Center (1800 N. Jefferson Ave., Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455)

South Jefferson Baptist Church (1701 S. Jefferson Ave., Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455)

Trinity County

Apple Springs VFD (14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs, TX 75926)

Groveton Church of Christ Annex (169 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75926)

Trinity City Hall (101 W. Madison, Trinity, TX 75862)

Upshur County

East Mountain Community Center (103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer, TX 75645)

Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 (10478 SH 154, Diana, TX 75640)

Assembly of God Church (1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer, TX 75644)

Ore City Community Center (408 Althea, Ore City, TX 75683)

Big Sandy ISD (#1 Wildcat Dr., Big Sandy, TX 75755)

St. James Baptist Church (2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater, TX 75647)

Oak Hill Baptist Church (3084 FM 2088, Gilmer, TX 75644)

Upshur County Library (702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer, TX 75644)

Van Zandt County

Canton Senior Citizens Center (200 W. Grove St., Canton, TX 75103)

Grace Bible Fellowship (17897 FM 1255 Canton, TX 75103)

Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion (203 NE Pacific, Grand Saline, TX)

Pruitt Baptist Church – Recreation Center (9908 SH 110 Van, TX)

Randall Hall (1069 VZCR 1129, Fruitvale, TX)

Bateman Center (202 Bateman St. Edgewood, TX)

Van Zandt County Library (317 First Monday Ln. Canton, TX)

Old Bethel Baptist Church (103 VZCR 2313, Canton, TX)

Phalba Independent Church (11064 SH 198 Mabank, TX)

High Community Center (VZCR 2120 & 2114, Canton, TX)

St. Mark’s CME Church (402 S Third St., Wills Point, TX)

Wills Point Community Center (307 N. Fourth St., Wills Point, TX)

Edgewood Church of Christ (15915 US Hwy. 80, Edgewood, TX)

First Assembly of God (801 E. Hwy 243, Canton, TX)

Van Community Center (310 Chestnut, Van, TX)

Ben Wheeler Fire Dept. (5480 FM 858, Ben Wheeler, TX)

Edom Community Center (150 VZCR 4800 fka 100 Old School Rd., Edom, TX)

Bridge Fellowship Student Center (12199 FM 858, Martins Mill, TX)

Wood County

Carroll Green Civic Center, Mineola ISD, Quitman ISD, Winnsboro ISD (602 McAllister St. Quitman, TX 75783)

Yantis Community Center (101 City Circle, Yantis, TX 75497)

Alba Community Center (106 Hopkins St., Alba, TX 75410)

Harold Simmons Community Center (5921 FM 779, Golden, TX)

First United Methodist Church Ministries Center (612 N. Newsom, Mineola, TX)

Mineola City Hall (300 Greenville Hwy, Mineola, TX)

Quitman Public Library (202 E. Goode St., Quitman, TX)

Holly Lake Volunteer FD (126 PR 7869, Holly Lake Ranch, TX)

Hawkins Community Center (301 Lynch St., Hawkins, TX)

Quitman City Hall (401 E. Goode St., Quitman, TX)

Winnsboro City Auditorium (SH 515 to Wheeler Driver, Winnsboro, TX)

