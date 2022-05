Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Olton, moving east at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR FAR NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTY, FAR SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO COUNTY, NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTY, AND SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTY.. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 628 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Hart measured a wind gust of 86 mph. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. This storm has a history of producing destructive winds between 80 and 90 mph. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. Severe wind gusts may precede heavy rain. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Olton, Hart, Kress, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH

CASTRO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO