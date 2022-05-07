ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, IA

L-S boys win Ike Ryan Relays

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Lynnville-Sully junior Kyle Squires won the boys shot put at the Ike Ryan Relays in Eddyville on April 27. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

EDDYVILLE — Powered by 10 wins and 19 top-three finishes, the Lynnville-Sully boys track and field team won the annual Ike Ryan Relays on April 26.

James Gruver piled up 22 points and eight Hawks scored at least 10 as L-S won the small-school side with 180 points. English Valleys was second with 155 and Montezuma (122), the Davis County JV (58) and Moulton-Udell (17) completed the top five of the seven-team field.

“It was exciting to get a first team meet championship of the season and to have so many guys contribute to racking up 174 points,” L-S boys head track and field coach Darin Arkema said. “All total we had an individual or a relay finish first, second, or third in each event.

“The packet at the end of the night had a lot of medals in it to hand out at the next days practice. Fun way to start the week.”

The Hawks split their wins evenly between individuals and relays.

Gruver won both the 400-meter dash and the 400 hurdles. His times were clocked in 55.31 seconds and 58.4, respectively. Austin Larson gave the Hawks double points in the 400 as he was third in 1 minute, 1.01 seconds.

Lynnville-Sully junior James Gruver was part of the Hawks' team in the shuttle hurdle relay recently. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

L-S won three field events. Conner Maston hit a career-best 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches to win the high jump, Kyle Squires won the shot put with a toss of 42-9 3/4 and Ryan Annee grabbed the gold medal in the long jump with a leap of 19-6. Aidan Stock helped L-S double up in the long jump as he was fourth with a jump of 15-11 1/2.

The Hawks were second four times individually. Corder Noun Harder (11.78 seconds) was second in the 100, Josh Hardenbrook (23.61) took second in the 200, Maston (2:17.37) finished second in the 800 and Mason Rodibaugh (113-1) claimed the runner-up spot in the discus.

Zach Morningstar finished third in both the 1,600 (5:26.1) and 3,200 (11:14.87).

The relay wins came in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x800, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle.

The 4x100 and sprint medley relays included Squires, Annee, Hardenbrook and Noun Harder and they finished in 45.73 and 1:39.67, respectively. Hardenbrook anchored the sprint medley.

The 4x200 featured Stock, Bryce Richards, Squires and Noun Harder and they won in 1:38.83.

The shuttle hurdle relay team included Gruver, Richards, Stock and Austin Larson and they won in 1:11.26.

Owen Norrish, Braden Alberts, Gage Elscott and Morningstar won the 4x800 relay in 10:24.91.

The Hawks were the runner-up in the other two relays.

The 4x400 relay included Richards, Larson, Gruver and Maston and they finished second in 3:45.

The distance medley relay team finished second in 4:08.56 with Annee, Hardenbrook, Maston and Morningstar.

PCM soccer rallies past Albia

MONROE — Albia scored first and second but PCM’s soccer team rallied for a 5-2 home win on Monday. The Mustangs fell behind 2-0 but trailed 2-1 at halftime and outscored the Blue Demons 4-0 in the second half. The victory snapped PCM’s two-game losing skid in which...
ALBIA, IA
Mustang girls finish fourth at home quadrangular

MONROE — Eleigh Davis shot a 52 and finished fifth overall at Gateway Recreation Golf Course during a home quadrangular for PCM’s girls golf team on May 2. The Mustangs shot a 246 and were fourth in the nine-hole event. Pella won the day with a 202 and Saydel and Knoxville each shot 231.
MONROE, IA
C-M boys golfers place third in road quadrangular

OSKALOOSA — Cale Duffy shot a career-best nine-hole round, but the Colfax-Mingo boys golf team placed third during a road quadrangular on Tuesday at Oskaloosa Golf Course. The Tigerhawks shot a 236 and trailed second-place and host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont by 21 strokes. Montezuma won the meet with a 167 and Tri-County was fourth with a 278.
OSKALOOSA, IA
JC Post

Junction City team captures the Wildcat Classic championship

There is a new championship baseball team in Junction City. Lindsay Snider tells JC Post that the 11U Upper Deck Baseball team under the direction of Head Coach Chris Bogenhagen, took home a championship this last weekend. They competed in the “Perfect Game College Campus Series: Wildcat Classic” in Manhattan.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
