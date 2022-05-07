Driver seriously hurt after crash involving semitruck on Interstate 35

LUANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-afternoon crash in Clayton County on Sunday sent two people to a nearby hospital, according to officials. At around 2:31 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 18, near its intersection with County Road X16 south of Luana. Deputies believe that a 2019 GMC Yukon was driving westbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center line, colliding with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and 2007 Honda CR-V.

CLAYTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO