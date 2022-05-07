ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Driver seriously hurt after crash involving semitruck on Interstate 35

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A driver is fighting for their life after the...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 1

WHO 13

Urbandale 17-year-old killed in I-35 crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale teenager died Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into the back of a maintenance truck on I-35. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 p.m. on southbound I-35 near the Mills Civic Parkway exit. A dump truck was on the inside […]
URBANDALE, IA
KIMT

Two semis collide, killing Winnebago County man

ALGONA, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is killed in a Kossuth County collision. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 9 am Friday at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street. The Patrol says Chad Bjork, 49 of Albert City, was driving a semi south and failed to yield the right of way, crashing with the eastbound semi driven by Allan Schuler, 48 of Thompson.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque crash kills one, injures two

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Teen Was Begging Driver To Stop Just Before Deadly Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC AM News) - A trial date has been set for a Twin Cities man who is charged with killing one teenager and seriously injuring another when he crashed his car while they were fleeing police. A prosecutor says new information indicates the victims were talking on a...
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
St. Joseph Post

Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
BEATRICE, NE
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Crash involving three vehicles in Clayton County results in two people hurt

LUANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-afternoon crash in Clayton County on Sunday sent two people to a nearby hospital, according to officials. At around 2:31 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 18, near its intersection with County Road X16 south of Luana. Deputies believe that a 2019 GMC Yukon was driving westbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center line, colliding with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and 2007 Honda CR-V.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Officials investigating truck in Cedar River, searching for driver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple emergency responders were searching in the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon after a report of a truck in the water. At around 7:13 a.m., emergency responders received the initial report of the vehicle in the water about a mile upstream in the Cedar River from the Edgewood Road bridge. Officials said that a truck was completely submerged under several feet of water, though it was initially unclear if anybody was inside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Fiery crash in Rochester leads to hospitalization, arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle crash that resulted in a car catching fire ended with brothers potentially facing charges for DUI. Officers were sent to the 4200 block of Main Ave. SE. after a report that a car had left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries after Highway 52 crash

(ABC 6 NEWS) - A Rochester man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 52 Sunday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol. Two vehicles were heading south on Highway 52 around 8:50 a.m. when a canopy came loose from a truck and hit a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Rochester man.
ROCHESTER, MN

