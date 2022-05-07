ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

19-year-old sought in shooting at Pinole bowling alley

By Keith Burbank
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINOLE, Calif. - Police are looking for a 19-year-old man they have identified as a suspect in a shooting in late March at the AMF Pinole Valley Lanes in Pinole, police said Friday. Police are...

