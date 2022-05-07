19-year-old sought in shooting at Pinole bowling alley

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento. The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
(BCN) – A fatal shooting is under investigation by Oakland police after a person was found dead during a welfare check last week, police said Thursday. Officers went shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 14, to the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue to conduct the welfare check and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle. First responders arrived […]
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said a 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly selling psilocybin to an undercover agent. Police said Trey Curtis allegedly agree to sell the agent a half-pound of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug also known as ‘shrooms.’ Curtis was arrested immediately after the agent received the drugs. Police said […]
VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo Police say a man was shot inside a car, and when officers arrived they tried to save him, but he died on scene. It happened on the 3400 block of Hazelwood Street, a few streets down from Annie Pennycook Elementary School. Video shows crime scene tape blocking off Hazelwood Street. The […]
FOSLOM,Calif (KTXL) — California State Prison, Sacramento inmate Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed by his fellow inmates on Friday, according to state prison officials. State prison officials said, Banoslopez was in the recreations yard around 11:30 a.m. when four inmates attacked Banoslopez . Banoslopez died at 12:38 p.m. after attempts were made to treat him […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Violence at a middle school in San Francisco sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital, and it left parents and faculty scrambling for answers to keep students safe. The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being involved in a physical altercation with another student at Everett Middle School. It happened […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in South Sacramento. Before 11:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said it received a call reporting that someone was lying on a sidewalk near a home on Southwest Avenue. Deputies responded to the call and found a man with […]
A teacher in Concord was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor counts related to inappropriate acts with minors, Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark said Thursday in an email. The man was identified as Dean Walker who last taught at Pine Hallow Middle School.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
