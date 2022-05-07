ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Gymnastics competition attracts many to Mobile Civic Center

By Lacey Beasley
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is flipping into some fun this weekend. Hundreds of gymnasts are in town to face off in the 2022 USA Gymnastics Trampoline & Tumbling Championships. Friday through Sunday, over 500 competitors across nine states will take the mat in...

www.fox10tv.com

