Gymnastics competition attracts many to Mobile Civic Center

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Moe’s Original BBQ and Budweiser Busch Distributing announce the 8th Annual Firkin Festival to be held on Saturday, May 14th at 701 Spring Hill Avenue in downtown Mobile. Benefiting Fuse Project, the craft beer event features local and regional breweries showcasing their creativity by adding unique flavors or spins on distinctive cask brewed ales. Firkins use a natural fermentation process to carbonate the beer. The liquid is typically served slightly below room temperature and will have a smoother, lighter carbonated body due to the natural carbonation process. This year’s participating breweries include Back Forty, Braided River, Fairhope, Folklore, Ghost Train, Grayton Beer, Oyster City, Props and Urban South.

