Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BASEBALL

Howards Grove 4, Reedsville 0

REEDSVILLE - Kyle Damrow tossed a complete-game no-hitter, striking out five hitters, to lead the Tigers over the Panthers.

Damrow was also 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

Lucas Kaiser also had three hits and an RBI, while Ryan Binversie and Jonah Walleser each had two hits for Howards Grove.

Chilton 5, New Holstein 1

CHILTON - Alex Breckheimer pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out 11 to lead the Tigers past the Huskies.

Max Mueller and Hunter Rolbiecki each had two hits for Chilton. Mueller and Zac Halbach each scored two runs.

De Pere 10, Sheboygan South 0

SHEBOYGAN - Patrick Rotherham pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out four and walking two as the Redbirds dominated the Redwings.

De Pere (8-2, 7-2) was led offensively by Vaughn Martens, who was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and Luke Brosig, who was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

De Pere will travel to Green Bay Southwest to finish a rain-shortened game and then play Game 2 on Tuesday. First game starts at 4:30 p.m. De Pere is up 9-0 in Game 1 in the fourth inning.

SOFTBALL

Pulaski 10-7, Manitowoc 0-4

MANITOWOC - The Red Raiders swept the doubleheader from the Ships.

Lizzy Stuebs took the loss for Manitowoc in the first game. Karenna Sorenson took the loss in the second game.

KT Moore and Jordan Reilly had singles for Manitowoc in the first game.

In the second game, Stuebs had a triple while Moore, Tina Knox and Kailee Ansorage each had singles.

Brillion 4, Mishicot 3

BRILLION - The Lions scored a run in their half of the eighth inning to defeat Mishicot.

Hannah Shimek had two hits for Brillion, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Bristol Foytik also had two hits.

Cora Nelson had two hits for Mishicot.

Foytik pitched a complete game for Brillion, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Ashlyn Bennin took the loss for Mishicot.

New Holstein 8, North Fond du Lac 2

NEW HOLSTEIN - Jordyn Meyer and Kylee Pierquet each drove in two runs for the Huskies in the nonconference win over the Orioles.

New Holstein had 11 hits. Meyer, Pierquet, Alyssa Woelfel and Hayli Kohlman each had two hits for New Holstein.

North Fond du Lac had nine hits but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position before finally getting on the board with a pair of runs on three hits in the seventh inning.

Lauren Stettbacher and Bianca Arndt each had two hits and an RBI for North Fond du Lac. Kalista Ziemer also had two hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom Irish Invitational

FREEDOM - Freedom won both the boys meet with 162 points and the girls meet with 143 points at its own invitational.

In the girls meet, Fond du Lac was in second place (100), followed by Notre Dame (81), Winneconne (77), Shawano (62), Xavier (49), St. Mary’s Springs (46), Brillion (42), Lourdes Academy (32), Howards Grove (22), Shiocton (20), Wild Rose (19) and Reedsville (9).

Freedom’s Grace Hambel won the 200 meters with a time of :26.49 and the 400 meters with a time of :58.30.

Freedom won six individual events and two relay events.

Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt won the long jump with a jump of 17-10.5 and the 100-meter hurdles with a time of :14.88.

In the boys meet, Winneconne was second (124.5) followed by Xavier (90), Shawano (65), Brillion (56), Notre Dame (52), Howards Grove (45), Wild Rose (41), St. Mary’s Springs (32), Reedsville (22) and Shiocton (9.5).

Freedom won three individual events and one relay event.

Elliott Lowney of Shawano won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :11.30 and :23.24, respectively, as well as the long jump with a distance of 19-1.

Sheboygan Falls Vander Pan Invitational

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Plymouth won the girls meet with 154 points.

Kewaskum (132), Sheboygan Falls (118), Oostburg (84.5), Southern Door (70.5), Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (61), Cedar Grove-Belgium (23), Random Lake (22) and Kohler (21) finished second through ninth, respectively.

In the girls meet, Plymouth’s Ella Ahlstrand won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with times of :12.81 and :26.38, respectively.

Oostburg won the boys meet with 154 points. Sheboygan Falls (151), Plymouth (146.5), Kewaskum (63), Kohler (54.5), Southern Door (44), Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (42), Cedar Grove-Belgium (23) and Random Lake (11) finished second through ninth, respectively.

In the boys meet, Plymouth’s Ian Struve won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :10.92 and :22.58, respectively.

Kohler’s David Behler won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:37.97 and the 3,200 with a time of 10:08.01.

Two Rivers Invitational

TWO RIVERS - Little Chute won the boys meet with 130.5 points, with Green Bay Preble second with 114.

They were followed by Luxemburg-Casco (87), Manitowoc (82), Two Rivers (81), Kewaunee (65), Valders (55), Roncalli (24), Wrightstown (18), Manitowoc Lutheran (17), Sturgeon Bay (15) and New Holstein (13.5).

In the boys meet, Luxemburg-Casco’s John Larson was a double winner, taking the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of :15.59 and :41.32, respectively.

Little Chute’s Gavin Fritsch won the shot put with a put of 50-3 and the discus with a throw of 148-5.

Two Rivers won the girls meet with 121 points, with Luxemburg-Casco second with 101.5 points. Manitowoc was next with 91, followed by Little Chute (85), Manitowoc Lutheran (65), Green Bay Preble (64), Valders (56.5), Wrightstown (44.5), Sturgeon Bay (33), Kewaunee (18), New Holstein (14.5) and Mishicot (8).

Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.28 and the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.15.

Manitowoc’s Tessa Campbell won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :12.75 and :26.50, respectively, as well as the 400 in 1:02.02.

Luxemburg-Casco’s Taylor Thiry won both weight events, taking the shot put with a put of 40-3 and the discus with a throw of 125-6.

BOYS TENNIS

Kohler 6, Sheboygan Falls 1

Nolan Villwock K def. Evan Lillegard 6-0, 6-0; Griffin Montes K def. Skyler Sitzberger 6-1, 6-0; Dax Mortenson SF def. Paul Ritter 6-3, 7-5; David Unger K def. Chase Korff 6-4, 6-2.

Grant Unger/Rahil Patel K def. Jacob Richter/Sebastian Stauber 6-1, 6-2; Brady Ryan/Chaz Hoell K def. Brady Mullikin/Karson Wyckoff 6-3, 6-3; George Barrock/Wilson Gebler K def. Luke Hand/Jordan Kuester 6-2, 6-1.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area