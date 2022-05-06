ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Flash flood warning in effect in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago

STAUNTON — The National Weather Service has put out a flash flood warning in effect until 12:45 a.m. Saturday for Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro.

The NWS is advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travel unless fleeing an area that is flooding or is subject to an evacuation order.

At 9:39 p.m., Doppler radars picked up thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeastern Augusta County, as well as Staunton and Waynesboro. According to the NWS, between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen already at that time, and flash flooding was imminent.

The NWS also specifically warned to be on the lookout on specific flood-prone roads, as follows:

  • Patton Farm Road at South River
  • Route 250 at Desper Hollow Road
  • New Hope Road at Lewis Creek
  • Kirby Avenue in Waynesboro
  • 10th Street and Jackson Avenue in Waynesboro
  • A Street at Steele Run

Following the flash flood warning expiring, flood warnings will remain in effect until 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, and flood watch until 6 a.m.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Flash flood warning in effect in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

