Diman baseball perfect defensively in bounce back game against Bristol-Plymouth

TAUNTON —The Diman baseball team had a chip on its shoulders on Friday after dropping its first loss of the season Wednesday.

Dylan Amaral made sure the Bengal's brief losing streak ended against Bristol-Plymouth.

"We were down and were playing around too much in practice," Amaral said. "This was a pretty good bounce back game today."

Amaral improved to 4-0 after pitching Diman to a big 5-1 win over Mayflower Athletic Conference League opponent Bristol-Plymouth at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

"Dylan pitched well today," said Bengals head coach Floriano Lima, after his team improved to 10-1 and 5-0 in the MAC Large). "Today, we played clean baseball and that was the difference. The kids when they play fundamental baseball, they're pretty good."

The Diman junior right-hander pitched the complete-game on the hill. He allowed just three hits, walked two, hit three batters and struck out eight in his 102-pitch outing.

"He [tends] to overthrow sometimes but when he pitches, he is pretty good," Lima said.

Bristol-Plymouth came into the contest unbeaten through six games. However, two of the Craftsmen games this week were postponed and the rust was visible at the plate and sometimes in the field.

"Not a lot of hits today and too many errors, " B-P head coach Brian Carvalho said. "Three of their runs we gave to them as errors. We don't make errors they don't score those runs. You can't do that when you're not hitting. But we still need to make the plays."

Amaral had a no-hitter through four innings until Eduardo Correia doubled to left center on the first pitch in the fifth. Correia scored on a groundout to first base.

I felt good through the first couple of innings but then I started losing my two-seam pitch," Amaral said. "But we came out with the W. Every road game, you have to show people who you are."

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Friday's high school scores: Diman softball mercy-rules B-P, Durfee boys blank Brockton

Diman opened the scoring in the third inning when Byron Bell drew a one-out walk. He advanced to third on a right field single by Sam Perry. Jacob Furtado hit a bullet to the right the was bobbled at second base on the exchange to get the double play, allowing Bell to score.

"We should have been out of the inning on that play," Carvalho said.

The Bengals added a pair in the fifth inning to go up 3-0. Alex Carvalho singled to start the inning and went to third on an error. Bell's sacrifice fly scored Carvalho and Perry added another sacrifice fly.

After B-P (6-0; 4-1 in MAC) answered with a run in the bottom half, Diman added two more in the sixth to go up 5-1. Alex Rivest added an RBI single in the inning.

Nick Hall pitched well for the Craftsmen, scattering eight hits, three walks while striking out six in his 103-pitch performance.

"It was a nice win against a quality team," Lima said.

Five takeaways

Diman committed four errors in their loss to Fairhaven on Wednesday. On Friday, the Bengals had a clean sheet in the field. Usually sure handed in the field, the Craftsmen made three errors which lead to three unearned runs.

Diman second baseman Christan Connell and shortstop Alex Carvalho made all the plays in the field and showed lots of speed getting to balls hit to them.

The Bengals stole five base but was thrown out three times on the base paths.

"We like to run and be aggressive," Lima said. "I believe in high school when a kid makes an error, we're stealing. He's thinking about the error and we use that to our advantage. Sometimes it is going to bite us, but hey it is what it is."

Diman freshman catcher Sam Perry was impressive behind the plate along with B-P catcher Correia.

This is the first of two meetings between the clubs. The two teams will meet again at Diman on May 25.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Diman baseball perfect defensively in bounce back game against Bristol-Plymouth