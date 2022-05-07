ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

$2.5 million island mansion on Goguac Lake in Battle Creek hits the market

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
Cheryl Roberts drew open the blinds in the living room, revealing panoramic views of Goguac Lake.

“Prime real estate here," she said of the island.

Roberts tagged along with her husband, realtor Frank Roberts Jr., as he recently did a showing for a potential buyer for the vacation rental property dubbed "Paradise Island" in Battle Creek. The group was joined by Hershel Stacy, who has worked maintenance at the property for the past four years.

The three-story, 5,053-square-foot home sits on a 2.51-acre lot on the south end of Goguac Lake. It comes with a mainland home at 265 Lakeshore Drive , which provides the utilities and a launching point for boats and other watercraft to reach the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIJRd_0fVk2DOn00

According to Michigan Regional Information Center, the estate showed a multiple listing service asking price of $2.5 million before it was temporarily removed on May 2. Roberts said the listing expired and will soon be relisted.

Property records show the estate was purchased in 2013 by Ernest Thompson of Carleton-based Thompson Capital Group. The island home, accompanying mainland home and boats have been rented out over the past few years through Roberts' vacation rental business, 4rentus.org, where it is currently listed . A minimum three-night stay for groups of 12 or less costs $4,500 per night, or $11,872 with fees.

“We have people lined up," Roberts Jr. said. "Not doing anything until Memorial Day weekend. We’ve got a couple church groups. First two years, I filled this place right up. Then COVID hit... This year, he said, 'I want to sell, so let’s back off and wait.'"

MORE : The bald eagles of Goguac Lake represent species' resurgence in Michigan

Want a home with a dome? This unfinished mansion in Marshall gets you halfway there.

The mansion was built between 1994 and 1996 by Bill Morris, a businessman and former city commissioner. He purchased the island from Rogene and Harvey Rose, razed their 4,200-square-foot, two-story home, cleared trees and began construction. It sold at auction for $620,000 in 1996, and went into foreclosure in 2009 following the housing market crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSXPX_0fVk2DOn00

"Paradise Island" is known locally and identified on Google Maps as "Clark Island," one of three on Goguac Lake. It was originally known as "Peach Island" after pioneer Hermes Sweet planted an orchard there. Before that, the island was reportedly used for cockfighting, as the secluded nature of the island helped keep authorities at bay from the illegal sport and gambling.

The other islands on Goguac Lake are "Vince's Island," — also on the south end and technically a peninsula after its causeway was built by British-born Battle Creek Sanitarium dentist Dr. Edmund Vince — and "Ward's/Christian Island," on the north end, which has a two-bedroom cottage that sold for $175,000 in 2020.

Since he began working at the estate, Stacy said he's spent much of his time there landscaping, helping clear trees and brush and planting 40 sweetgum trees around the property. Inside, much of the carpeting has been replaced by tile, and a new hot tub and dishwashers were installed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soAes_0fVk2DOn00

Being on an island presents a few added hurdles in making home improvements.

"The easiest way to get the dishwashers over there was I loaded them in my truck, drove it onto the barge, drove the barge over there, drove my truck up on top of the hill and backed it up to the front door," Stacy said.

The island features two boat docks, an outdoor bed for stargazing, and areas for water volleyball, cornhole and horseshoes. Inside, there are six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a game room, hot tub and bar area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8Nc1_0fVk2DOn00

Private property signs are posted around Paradise Island, but its southwest shore is a popular spot for boaters to park. Stacy said that during the summer months, the question he hears most is, "'May I come look at it?'"

“All the boaters are usually dying to come on," he said. "But I’m sorry; I don’t know you and I’m working anyway.”

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: $2.5 million island mansion on Goguac Lake in Battle Creek hits the market

