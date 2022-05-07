ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles PD announces death of retired detective after cancer battle

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXCnZ_0fVk1jYY00

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Police Department announced on Friday the passing of Detective Captain Mark Thou, 69, after his battle with cancer.

The Facebook post said Thou’s battle with cancer was “lengthy and courageous.”

Lowellville cancels classes, reschedules prom after shooting

Thou graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1972 and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Thou recently retired from the Niles Police Department as a Captain supervising the Detective Division after serving the community for 35 years.

Information on the calling hours and burial can be found in his obituary .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niles, OH
Health
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Niles, OH
Sports
Niles, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Ohio State
City
Lowellville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cancer#Niles Pd#The Detective Division
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC4 Columbus

Missing woman from east Columbus returns home

UPDATE: Police said Ratliff returned home on Friday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from the east side of Columbus has been found. Roberta M. Ratliff was reported missing around 7 a.m. Monday near East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road, according to a news release Thursday from Columbus police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy