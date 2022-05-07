Wayne County Wanderings: Honesdale Area Jaycees Host Canoe Classic

It had been almost exactly 25 years since I last stood on this spot and the feeling of deja vu was overpowering.

A quarter century ago, I’d risen early on a remarkably similar spring morning. The sun was warm, the skies were blue and the water of the Dyberry Creek flowed happily within its banks.

Then, as now, the reason for my presence here at the Wayne County Fairgrounds was simple. I’d come to cover a story … or, more accurately, to take part in a story and then write about it.

Back in 1997, I’d been working as the very first sports editor in the short history of The Weekly Almanac. Jim and Judy Kalbaugh had hired me to try and attract younger readers to their paper which, at the time, was geared more toward seniors.

I jumped at the chance and quickly fell in love with the atmosphere at this quirky little “Mom and Pop” paper. Jim was a good mentor who eventually became a good friend as well.

Every time I knocked on his office door and presented him with a slightly offbeat idea, his response was the same. He’d lean back in his chair, fold his hands together in thoughtful contemplation and raise his eyes to the heavens.

Inevitably there would be about 30 seconds of silence before he’d finally look down at me and say: “All right. Just make it a good story.”

Which is exactly what I intended to do that late April day in 1997.

There on the shores of the Dyberry, a co-worker and I lowered our canoe into the water. We climbed in, grabbed our paddles, tightened our life jackets and listened to the countdown…

And, They're Off!

Whenever I ask any of the Honesdale Area Jaycees about the origins of their famous Canoe Classic, they usually just smile and shrug their shoulders.

No one seems all that sure when it first started. The general consensus seems to be that they took it over from a previous organizer, maybe back in the ‘80s?

Questions about its inception aside, though, one thing is certain: The Wayne County Canoe Classic is a much-loved event that’s become a Rite of Spring for men and women, boys and girls of all ages and abilities.

That’s because Jaycees make certain that there’s something for everyone.

If you’re a serious competitor seeking to book a fast qualifying time for another race, this 9-mile course is perfect. Conversely, if you’re just looking for a relaxing couple of hours paddling through a beautiful setting, the Jaycees have you covered too.

Juicy cheeseburgers, crunchy chips and ice cold sodas await you at the finish line. A free shuttle service is available to anyone who needs a ride back to their car.

Volunteers are strategically placed all along the route just in case you run into trouble. Others await you in White Mills to help haul your boat out of the water.

Still more roam around Factory Field, all smiles and laughs, ready to record your time and listen to tales of your journey.

At the end of the day, everyone gathers at the scorer’s tent to hear all the results announced. Cheers and applause echo around the launch as prizes are presented to the top finishers in each division.

Whitewater Adventure

Poor Jim Kalbaugh watched with much trepidation as my partner and I wobbled off the starting line back in 1997.

And with good reason. Neither of us had been in a canoe for years, never mind trying to compete in a race.

I can still see the look on his face as we paddled about 100 yards before promptly spinning out of control and capsizing. We thought it was hilarious. Him? Not so much. We laughed like loons as we righted our ship, while Jim looked like an ad for Tums.

This time around, there was no one to see Teri and I off as we clambered into Old Number 71 and began our 2022 whitewater adventure.

For Saturday’s race, we’d agreed upon exactly three goals: Under no circumstances were we getting soaked; we weren’t finishing last; and we had to pass at least one other boat.

Amazingly, we accomplished all three and had an absolute blast in the process. Teri did a stellar job as navigator at the front of our canoe while I did my best to generate a bit of speed at the back.

There were more than 100 boats in the water for this year’s race and we laughed ourselves silly as most of them passed us like we were standing still.

One little girl paddling with her Dad asked what number we were as they blew by. She giggled when we told her 71. They were 102!

About 15 minutes later, we realized our biggest goal by passing another tandem canoe. We celebrated by flicking water at one another with our paddles, then settling in to enjoy the rest of the ride.

There was much rejoicing at the two hour mark when the finish line finally came into view. And, after wolfing down our cheeseburgers and guzzling our soda, an incredible thing happened.

To our utter amazement Teri and I learned that we’d finished third in our division! As cheers rained down on us, we strode proudly to the awards table to receive our hard-earned swag.

“Wow!” I said to the Jaycees presenter. “Third place. How many entries were in our division?”

“Three,” she said, trying to keep a straight face. "Just three."

Bringing Home the Hardwars

Veteran kayaker Donald McConaghy was the overall race winner this year.

McConaghy covered the nine miles between Dyberry Township and White Mills in a blistering time of 1:15:49.

Here are the top finishers in each division. Complete results can be found at the Jaycees website and Facebook page.

•Mens Short Class: Curtis Bates & Robert Bates, 1:18:31; Kevin Olver & Tyler Olver, 1:30:13; George Brown & Scott Irwin, 1:36:38.

•Womens Short: Kay Bates & Carley Nelnas, 1:29:26; Poly Eiselee & Julia Eiselee, 1:54:12.

•Mixed Short: Elly Skinner & Jesse Yatsonsky, 1:25:40; Harrison Balthaser & Celia Balthaser, 1:30:04; Kevin Edwards & Teri Langendoerfer, 2:04:52.

•Junior/High School: Carter Kennedy, 1:38; Alex Costello, 1:44:52; Aneel Majarah, 1:56:52.

•Parent/Child Short: Lalney & Brian Bruno, 1:20:28; Charley Bruno & Mya Bruno, 1:23:15; Steven Propst & Charlie Propst, 1:27:30.

•Mens Solo Canoe Short: Daniel Nemeth, 1:19:47; David Greenbaum, 1:20:32; Craig Bensen, 1:21:31.

•Mens Solo Recreational Kayak: Thomas Freda, 1:24:09; David Tyson, 1:24:12; Todd Kapalski, 1:26:55.

•Mens Solo Competition Kayak: Donald McConaghy, 1:15:49; Brian Ammon, 1:17:26; Andrew Augustine, 1:21:59.

•Womens Solo Canoe/Kayak: Debra Witowski, 1:27:38; Amanda Kovalick, 1:33:08; Addison LaBruno, 1:39:01.

•Tandem Kayak: Lois Balthaser & Gabriel Azevedo, 1:35:15; Justin Davis & James Halbert, 1:37:32; Tina Bonsall & Dawn MacMillan, 1:51:41.

•Open Racing Class: Nick Hindley & John Finnen, 1:15:56; Laurel Werner, 2:10:28; Chris Runco, 2:10:54.