ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Gives: More donors give to Pregnancy Resources of Abilene in 2022

By Annabelle Smallwood
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NT7cV_0fVk0zOj00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A local nonprofit providing help for women who are pregnant got a lot of community support during Abilene Gives 2022 . Pregnancy Resources of Abilene received nearly $60,000 in the 24-hour period of giving.

Holly Joiner, Executive Director at Pregnancy Resources of Abilene , told KTAB/KRBC that these donations are going to help their overall goal of, “reaching women in vulnerable situations, so that they can make positive life choices.”

A subsection of the care center’s goal will be to expand opportunities for adoption.

Abilene ISD opens 2022-23 registration for Early Childhood Programs

“We need to help [women] prepare, help them find the resources in the community,” Joiner said.

Pregnancy Resources of Abilene said its priority is to walk with women throughout their pregnancy- whether it is planned or not.

This center said it is not only a source for pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, but its staff also routinely assists in decision-making, doctor referrals, classes and support groups.

“We offer a birth prep class,” Holly Corbett, Outreach Coordinator of Pregnancy Resources of Abilene, said.

The center also offers licensed professional counseling for the mothers who need it, “so that people feel prepared and ready for giving birth, and having children,” Corbett explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lve3V_0fVk0zOj00

➤Abilene Gives 2022 results: Camp Able named top earner

This money will be used to further its outreach campaign and educate more women about the help that is offered.

“We have a lot of services to help the whole family, really,” Corbett said.

With 20 additional donors this year, Pregnancy Resources of Abilene reported that it has already reached more of the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#Giving Birth#Charity#Ktab Krbc#Abilene Isd#Early Childhood Programs
BigCountryHomepage

‘Is this the last time I’m going to see my kids’: Brady man whose home was used in standoff with police speaks about event

BRADY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brady man spoke his piece Friday, days after the Brady Police Department (BPD) reported an officer was shot at a standoff. That standoff taking place at Stephen Fenwick’s home, where he said he and his housemates were held at gunpoint for seven hours. Walking up to Fenwick’s home, the first […]
BRADY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Charities
Mix 94.1

Did You Know There’s A Holy City Under Greenbelt Lake?

The Texas panhandle was a rough and rowdy place in its early days. Gamblers, outlaws, ladies of the night, and legendary lawmen all called this place home. One town wanted to be different. Saint's Roost was a "holy" town, that wound up underwater. Saint's Roost - The Original Clarendon, TX.
CLARENDON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: MPD officers lift truck to save motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has shared bodycam video showing a group of officers working together to lift a truck off a motorcyclist that was pinned underneath. The crash happened earlier this month in the 2100 block of W Wall Street.  The video shared to the MPD Facebook page has sparked an outpouring […]
MIDLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy