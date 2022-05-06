Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BASEBALL

De Pere 10, Sheboygan South 0

SHEBOYGAN - Patrick Rotherham pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out four and walking two as the Redbirds dominated the Redwings.

De Pere (8-2, 7-2) was led offensively by Vaughn Martens, who was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and Luke Brosig, who was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

De Pere will travel to Green Bay Southwest to finish a rain-shortened game and then play Game 2 on Tuesday. First game starts at 4:30 p.m. De Pere is up 9-0 in Game 1 in the fourth inning.

Green Bay Preble 13, Notre Dame 5

GREEN BAY - Andrew Gehm was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Reese Berg was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Hornets overpowered the Tritons in FRCC action.

Brady La Violette led the Notre Dame offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI, while Cade Milton had two RBI.

Crivitz 18, Niagara 2

NIAGARA - The Wolverines scored nine runs in the second inning and nine in the third in their win over the Badgers.

Dillan Gehm had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Tegan Werner scored two runs and drove in two. Seth Sellen, Caleb McCullough and Chad Schroeder each had two hits, with McCullough and Sellen scoring two runs. Eli Gruszynski, Sean Christiansen and Logan Marvin also each scored twice.

Jacob Behrendt pitched the first four innings and got the win for Crivitz.

Mason Richtig took the loss for Niagara.

SOFTBALL

Luxemburg-Casco 7-13, Fox Valley Lutheran 0-2

LUXEMBURG - Rebecca Kroll fired a no-hitter to lead the Spartans to the win over the Foxes in the first game of the doubleheader.

Kroll struck out 11 and also had two hits for Luxemburg-Casco. Mady Bouche had a triple and three RBI, while Grace Karr also had a triple.

In the second game, Emily Jandrin allowed just three hits while striking out three in the Luxemburg-Casco’s win.

Lauren Adams had two hits and three RBI, while Jandrin had two hits.

Pulaski 10-7, Manitowoc 0-4

MANITOWOC - The Red Raiders swept the doubleheader from the Ships.

Lizzy Stuebs took the loss for Manitowoc in the first game. Karenna Sorenson took the loss in the second game.

KT Moore and Jordan Reilly had singles for Manitowoc in the first game.

In the second game, Stuebs had a triple while Moore, Tina Knox and Kailee Ansorage each had singles.

Oconto 5, Peshtigo 0

PESHTIGO - Annika Schleuter did not allow a run on seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts as the Bulldogs stopped the Blue Devils.

Maggie Sohrweide and Lauren McDowell were both 2-for-3 with McDowell knocking in two runs and Sohrweide one.

Sevastopol 2, Southern Door 1

STURGEON BAY - The Pioneers’ Libby Ash fired a three-hitter to get the win over the Eagles.

Kayla Ranly had two hits, while Kristen Daubner had a double for Sevastopol, now 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the Packerland Conference.

Niagara 13, Crivitz 3

NIAGARA - The Badgers took advantage of six walks and nine errors as they scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to put a premature end to the Marinette & Oconto Conference game.

Rachael Walker had one of the three Niagara hits, driving in a team-high three runs.

Nilea Guns had two hits for the Wolverines, while Raegan Nelsen drove in a pair of runs.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom Irish Invitational

FREEDOM - Freedom won both the boys meet with 162 points and the girls meet with 143 points at its own invitational.

In the girls meet, Fond du Lac was in second place (100), followed by Notre Dame (81), Winneconne (77), Shawano (62), Xavier (49), St. Mary’s Springs (46), Brillion (42), Lourdes Academy (32), Howards Grove (22), Shiocton (20), Wild Rose (19) and Reedsville (9).

Freedom’s Grace Hambel won the 200 meters with a time of :26.49 and the 400 meters with a time of :58.30.

Freedom won six individual events and two relay events.

Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt won the long jump with a jump of 17-10.5 and the 100-meter hurdles with a time of :14.88.

In the boys meet, Winneconne was second (124.5) followed by Xavier (90), Shawano (65), Brillion (56), Notre Dame (52), Howards Grove (45), Wild Rose (41), St. Mary’s Springs (32), Reedsville (22) and Shiocton (9.5).

Freedom won three individual events and one relay event.

Elliott Lowney of Shawano won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :11.30 and :23.24, respectively, as well as the long jump with a distance of 19-1.

Two Rivers Invitational

TWO RIVERS - Little Chute won the boys meet with 130.5 points, with Green Bay Preble second with 114.

They were followed by Luxemburg-Casco (87), Manitowoc (82), Two Rivers (81), Kewaunee (65), Valders (55), Roncalli (24), Wrightstown (18), Manitowoc Lutheran (17), Sturgeon Bay (15) and New Holstein (13.5).

In the boys meet, Luxemburg-Casco’s John Larson was a double winner, taking the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of :15.59 and :41.32, respectively.

Little Chute’s Gavin Fritsch won the shot put with a put of 50-3 and the discus with a throw of 148-5.

Two Rivers won the girls meet with 121 points, with Luxemburg-Casco second with 101.5 points. Manitowoc was next with 91, followed by Little Chute (85), Manitowoc Lutheran (65), Green Bay Preble (64), Valders (56.5), Wrightstown (44.5), Sturgeon Bay (33), Kewaunee (18), New Holstein (14.5) and Mishicot (8).

Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.28 and the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.15.

Manitowoc’s Tessa Campbell won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :12.75 and :26.50, respectively, as well as the 400 in 1:02.02.

Luxemburg-Casco’s Taylor Thiry won both weight events, taking the shot put with a put of 40-3 and the discus with a throw of 125-6.

BOYS GOLF

Crivitz Invitational

At Hunter’s Glen, par 36

OCONTO 341, LENA 353, CRIVITZ 359, PESHTIGO 359, THREE LAKES 374, CRANDON 376, COLEMAN 400, ONEIDA NATION 403, MARINETTE 453

Coleman: Liam Zeitler 94, Kamron Kostrova 95, Lincoln Henry 103, Aubrey Bintz 108.

Crivitz: Kaden Klaver 85, Joey Pickett 86, Jake Kosmecki 93, Jack Bauer 95.

Lena: Brayden McVaney 76, Evan VanderZanden 86, Drake Dionne 92, Mason Simonson 99.

Marinette: Owen Hansen 101, Bryce Gamlin 110, Parker Thill 116, Brayden Dunse 126.

Niagara: Nate Olsen 104, Hannah Pech 141, Oren Loukus 117.

Oconto: Christian Koch 80, Josh Maynard 84, Drew Reinhardt 86, David Westenberg 91.

Oneida Nation: Jonas Johnson 92, James Hill 98, Chaske Jacobs 100, Hudson King 113.

Peshtigo: Grant Bauman 71 (medalist), Logan Smith 93, Travis Lund 96, Alex Raygo 99.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Kaiden Bailey 74, Theron Thayer 90, Chase Gromala 131, Brady Smith 141.

BOYS TENNIS

Bay Port 7, Ashwaubenon 0

Rohan Gala def. Luke Spika 6-1, 7-5; Rodney Ehrhardt def. Eric Bishop 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Aryaman Bhatia def. Owen Fonder 7-5, 6-2; Dax Ruplinger def. Cole Hansen 6-0, 6-0.

David Fry/Decker Menne def. Jonathan Bielke/Ben Buchmann 6-0, 6-1; Cameron Smits/Carson Spindler def. Owen DeGroot/Logan Van Gheem 6-0, 6-0; Alex Sedlacek/Nelson Smith def. Ashtyn Andersen/Samuel Woodbridge 6-0, 6-0.

