Philadelphia, PA

Danny Green drains 7 three-pointers in 76ers win

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWFcn_0fVk0CaU00

Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia was a must-win for the 76ers and while Joel Embiid’s return dominated the pre-game headlines, it was a former UNC basketball standout that got hot during the game and had a big performance.

Forward Danny Green had his best game of these playoffs so far on Friday night. Green drained seven three-pointers and finished the game with 21 points in the 99-79 win for the 76ers . The win moved the series lead to 2-1, still in favor of Miami, but it was a huge win for the 76ers as the series shifts to Philadelphia.

With Green’s performance, he made a little NBA history, too:

Throughout his career, Green has been a consistent threat from the three-point line and has provided a boost for teams. That’s a big reason why he’s a multiple-time NBA Finals champion.

The 76ers are going to need Green to show up again in Game 4 if they want to even the series.

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
