UNC receiver Josh Downs mocked in first round of 2023 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books and while teams open up rookie minicamps this week, some are already thinking about the 2023 NFL draft.

And by some, I mean those who love mock drafts.

One of the first 2023 mock drafts comes from Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire , who has his first “Are you kidding me?” very early mock draft. Farrar went through the entire first round of the draft and within the first 32 picks, one UNC player was selected.

Farrar has wide receiver Josh Downs mocked to Green Bay at pick No. 29 overall, a good landing spot for the talented receiver.

Downs is the fourth receiver selected in the first round in Farrar’s mock draft, behind only a few other talented players at his position. The good news is that Downs has a whole year to improve his stock and potentially climb even higher in the first round.

And if Downs has a season close to what he had last year, he will certainly improve that stock.

