Public Safety

Video captures Lincoln Park shooting that critically wounded 23-year-old man

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance video obtained by FOX 32 News shows a white sedan driving east...

3 shot, including 17-year-old, in West Pullman

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, in West Pullman Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12100 block of South Lowe. According to police, at about 3:12 p.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the buttocks, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Man shot 3 times while struggling with robber who took his phone in North Side ambush

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion. Man shot three times while struggling with robber who took his phone on the North Side. WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion. Surveillance video shows a violent robbery early Friday on Chicago's North Side, where a man was shot in the head while struggling with someone who stole his phone.
CHICAGO, IL
Two men shot in Chicago's Wentworth Gardens neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened on South Princeton near 38th around 5:30 p.m. The 20-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized in good condition. The 59-year-old victim was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man released after stealing flowers for Mother’s Day: police

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — What started as a petty theft in Sonoma County Tuesday turned into a positive experience for all involved. It began when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a man steal a flower arrangement from a florist shop. After seeing the deputy, the man, later identified as Daniel Grose, put […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Police: Ansonia man killed in Bridgeport shooting

Police say a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Bridgeport, marking the city’s seventh homicide of the year. It happened around 8:30 Monday night in the 100 block of Washington Terrace. Police say officers arriving at the scene found a group of people surrounding a car with a man...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Chicago, IL
